The old Jaguar XK 140 sure has Denise McCluggage written all over it.
It is devil-red in color and sports the number 23 — the number she raced with at the time.
But it's those headlamps that really stamp it as McCluggage's. She had them made up as eyes, with one wide open and one winking, as if the car is flirting with the world.
The vehicle — lost for decades — is on display at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach, Fla. On Tuesday, that organization will honor McCluggage, the late groundbreaking female racer and Santa Fe resident for decades, by inducting her into that Hall of Fame.
With her Jaguar nearby, of course.
"She was one of the primary people in America who proved women should be racing with men," said George Levy, president of the Motorsports Hall of Fame.
The 1956 Jaguar, he said, "was the first race car that inspired her to race."
Professional racer Lyn St. James, who will formally induct McCluggage on Tuesday, wrote in an email Friday that McCluggage "loved cars — she loved to drive — and she loved to drive fast. Racing gave her the opportunity to enjoy what she loved doing. And I suspect that the 1956 Jaguar she raced in her early racing days opened up the world to her to what was possible."
Famed American sportsman Briggs Cunningham, whom McCluggage met in the 1950s, is credited with buying her the 1956 Jaguar, considered the first professional car she used in racing competitions.
The Jaguar was at that time a street vehicle known more as a celebrity car, Levy said. Such Hollywood luminaries as Humphrey Bogart and Clark Gable drove Jaguars.
She raced that Jaguar in at least seven events in 1956 before moving on to own and race more racetrack-oriented vehicles. In 1959, she became the first woman to win the feature sports-car event at Thompson Raceway in Connecticut — with a Porsche RS.
But what happened to the Jaguar?
No one seems to know. Barnaby Brokaw, president and founder of The Motorcar Society, an internet and video network that documents the history of classic cars, said it "sat twice for around 20 years each" over the decades.
He said it was discovered about two years ago in a barn just outside of Portland, Ore. He said the car was "still intact; it had never been wrecked."
Much of the Jaguar, including the seats and steering wheel, are original, he said. When you touch the car "you feel her aura," he said.
The Motorcar Society now owns the Jaguar.
McCluggage died at 88 in 2015 in Santa Fe, where she had lived since the late 1970s. She had enjoyed a lengthy career as a journalist and race car driver — one who broke down gender boundaries in the racing industry — by the time of her retirement. Later, she wrote a regular column on cars for The New Mexican.
As she aged, she liked to joke if she drove her age, she’d be going over the speed limit.
She once gave this explanation for why she began participating in sports: “I covered skiing, so I skied. I covered parachuting … so I did that. I did what I wrote about.”
That included auto racing. In a 1999 interview with The New Mexican, she said she was drawn into racing in the 1950s after writing a story on midget race cars. She discovered she had “a knack for driving race cars on a dirt track.”
In a videotaped interview found on YouTube, she briefly recalled the Jaguar being her first racing car and said, at the time, she could make a lot of money as a driver: 8 cents a mile.
"It added up," she joked. "I could make 80 cents. I was a pro from the start."
She said in that interview she was "unschooled" in the art of driving but had a talent for handling steering wheels of cars.
She recalled, in racing against men, how they did not like to lose to a woman. But she downplayed her role in the business, saying being called the best female driver was akin to "being the best photographer for Reader's Digest."
McCluggage was born in El Dorado, Kan., in 1927. After graduating from Mills College in Oakland, Calif., she began writing for the San Francisco Chronicle and later The New York Herald Tribune. She also worked as a staff editor for the 1950s magazine Competition Press, which later morphed into Autoweek.
Levy said the Hall of Fame's membership is made up of previous inductees, racing historians and racing journalists who choose people "who they think are the most important people in the category of motor sports."
He said McCluggage's early wins against men "opened the doors for women and opened up a lot of eyes in motor sports. It made people realize women weren't this sideshow."
