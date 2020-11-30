Sales across Santa Fe businesses continue to come in below pre-pandemic levels, according to a presentation Monday to the City Council's Finance Committee.

The city is projected to receive just over $90 million in gross receipts tax during the 2020-21 fiscal year, down from $115 million last fiscal year. In September, the city earned $9.1 million in gross receipts tax, down from $10.8 million last September.

City Investment and Financial Planning Officer Bradley Fluetsch did share one piece of good news with the committee — the city's retail sector, which accounts for around 30 percent off all gross receipts tax revenue, saw year-over-year sales growth in September.

City Finance Director Mary McCoy said the city already has encumbered $12 million of the $17.5 million federal CARES Act grant it received from the state, which expires at the end of the year.

McCoy said the city is working with nonprofits and examining additional pandemic-related expenses and plans to spend the remaining $5.5 million over the next month.

"All hands on deck to get these dollars out into our community," McCoy said. "We do plan to seek reimbursement for the full $17.5 million."

