New Mexico legislators and executive branch officials have important decisions to make following passage of a constitutional amendment that increases funding for public schools and early childhood programs. Decision No. 1: How to quickly deploy the millions of dollars expected to flow into those programs in the near future.
The amendment creates an opportunity to expand access to quality pre-kindergarten programs in public schools and tribal communities across the state, Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said Friday in preliminary discussions before the Legislature’s Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force.
Constitutional Amendment 1, which passed in November with support from about 70 percent of voters, will allow the state to draw from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to help support education. The proceeds are expected to generate another $236 million next fiscal year for early childhood education and public schools.
Congressional approval, required per the language approved by voters, could come before the end of the year, Groginsky said. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Melanie Stansbury called on their colleagues Thursday to consent quickly to the amendment and allow New Mexico to boost its annual withdrawals from the permanent school fund.
According to the amendment, 40 percent of the additional distributions will be used to support at-risk students, extend the school year and provide compensation for public school teachers. The other 60 percent of the additional money will be dedicated to providing more access to early childhood education.
Groginsky described for the task force the “great need” for pre-K infrastructure at public schools and in tribal communities. Early Childhood Education and Care Department survey results indicated Rio Rancho Public Schools had 450 students on a pre-K waitlist due to facility constraints, she said, while Albuquerque Public Schools — New Mexico’s largest school district — needs about 50 additional pre-K classrooms.
The new funds can be used to expand pre-K programs at public schools, Groginsky said.
The need for pre-K programming also exists in tribal communities across New Mexico. But Groginsky said it’s uncertain whether state land grant funds can be used to support pre-K infrastructure on tribal land.
Task force member Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent at Cuba Independent School District, said she’s been involved with efforts to use state funding to refurbish preschools on tribal land in Northwest New Mexico through memorandums of agreement between state and tribal stakeholders.
“I’m hoping that you guys will continue to allow that, as we were able to open up a preschool [on tribal land] and not have the kids traveling in an hour,” Sanchez-Griego said. “It was just beautiful because we could use state money to help update that facility [and] do what we needed to do so that the kids could stay in their own community.”
Although the task force did not provide a definitive answer on whether state funding will be used to support programs in tribal communities, Groginsky said her office hopes to implement the funding for pre-K programs on tribal lands.
“My commitment to all of you is that the department will continue to look at both of these revenue streams — the Land Grant Permanent Fund and the Early Childhood Trust Fund — as important opportunities to invest in school buildings for pre-K in our tribal communities for their early childhood education programs,” Groginsky said.