New Mexico legislators and executive branch officials have important decisions to make following passage of a constitutional amendment that increases funding for public schools and early childhood programs. Decision No. 1: How to quickly deploy the millions of dollars expected to flow into those programs in the near future.

The amendment creates an opportunity to expand access to quality pre-kindergarten programs in public schools and tribal communities across the state, Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said Friday in preliminary discussions before the Legislature’s Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force.

Constitutional Amendment 1, which passed in November with support from about 70 percent of voters, will allow the state to draw from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to help support education. The proceeds are expected to generate another $236 million next fiscal year for early childhood education and public schools.

