The union representing grocery workers in New Mexico is seeking a court order to require Smith’s Food and Drug to pay various agreed-to sums for unpaid hours to workers, including some in Santa Fe.

United Food Workers & Commercial Workers Local 1564 filed a complaint against Smith’s in United States District Court in New Mexico on Wednesday.

“We reached agreements with Smith’s,” Local 1564 President Greg Frazier said in an interview. “They keep saying they are going to pay, they are going to pay, and they have not paid.”

