Rare politician that he is, Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings never wants to go off the record.
He answered dozens of questions directly, breaking form only when I asked him how old he is. "Same age as my twin brother," he drawled.
Jennings is 72. He figures that's young enough for a comeback in a part of New Mexico where Democrats almost never win anymore.
Jennings says he is considering another campaign for the state Senate, where he served for 34 years before losing in a stunning upset in 2012.
"I'm looking at running again. The Senate was a big part of my life, and I still miss it," he said.
A conservative Democrat, Jennings says he believes he could simultaneously handle the jobs of mayor and senator. He has been Roswell's top city official for just over a year.
"We only have one meeting a month," Jennings said of Roswell's 10-member city council. The mayor casts a vote only to break a tie.
Jennings told me he's busy cleaning up a mess at City Hall left by the man he defeated for mayor, Republican Dennis Kintigh. By Jennings' account, Kintigh oversaw a government that spent too much money and provided too little accountability.
"The team I keep putting together is moving us in the right direction," Jennings said.
Kintigh scoffed at those statements when I reached him by phone.
"Total fabrication on Jennings' part. He and his cronies are setting back the community," Kintigh said.
"Jennings ran off a city manager who was a consummate professional. He was hired by Laredo, Texas, a city six times larger than Roswell. Jennings was critical of our police chief, who was just hired to be chief in Lakewood, Colorado, another city considerably larger than Roswell."
Kintigh, a retired FBI agent now working as an investigator, says no detective work is necessary to pinpoint how he lost a close election to Jennings: Just enough Republicans defected to Jennings to tip the outcome.
Jennings would need the same formula to win back the Senate seat he held from 1979 to 2012. He sees an opening because Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell just announced he will not seek reelection next year. Pirtle's wife, Aysia, recently filed for divorce after publicly accusing the senator of infidelity.
Pirtle knocked Jennings out of the Senate 11 years ago. Pirtle was just 27 at the time, a candidate with none of the baggage weighing him down today.
In truth, then-Gov. Susana Martinez had more to do with Jennings' ouster than Pirtle did. A Republican, Martinez revved up her fundraising apparatus to slam Jennings in ads.
Animosity between Jennings and Martinez ran deep based on two issues.
The governor wanted to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses in New Mexico. Jennings held the opposite view.
"Anyone who's in the community and paying attention knows immigrants are critical to several industries — agriculture, restaurants, construction," Jennings said.
He also criticized Martinez for a 25-year lease awarded to the Downs at Albuquerque to manage a racetrack and build a casino at the state fairgrounds. One of Martinez's appointees to the State Board of Finance resigned after saying the governor pressured him to approve the deal.
Martinez accused Democratic legislators of grandstanding. Jennings, who was president pro tem of the Senate, became a particular target of the governor.
Under a barrage of negative ads, Jennings lost to Pirtle by 5 percentage points. To the surprise of many voters, Jennings never tried for a rematch.
Now, with Pirtle a lame duck after a scandal, Jennings says he could make a comeback, though he's unhappy with the state Senate having veered to Washington-style politics.
"I loved my time in the Legislature," Jennings said. "I also see the Legislature now is more and more like our Congress. There doesn't seem to be respect for the institution."
Jennings views himself as a healer, a plainspoken rancher and mayor who can bridge the two political parties.
He might face a backlash if he tries to be a mayor and a senator, all at once.
Then-Santa Fe Mayor David Coss ran for the state House of Representatives in the 2012 Democratic primary. Coss said he intended to remain mayor while serving in the Legislature. Voters rejected him.
On occasion, state legislators from smaller towns have continued holding other political offices. One was Andy Nuñez who served as mayor of Hatch while also a member of the House of Representatives.
Hatch voters were a forgiving lot, never minding that Nuñez during his legislative career switched from Democrat to independent to Republican.
Today, Republicans are unelectable in much of New Mexico. And Democratic candidates barely have a pulse in the oil-rich Permian Basin, of which Roswell is a part.
Jennings says his win as mayor shows what's still possible. Yes, the mayor's race was nonpartisan, but voters knew Kintigh is a Republican and Jennings is a Democrat.
If Jennings runs for the Senate, his story would be as extreme as the state's political divide.
He first won a Senate seat at age 28. He would be a 74-year-old freshman if he could prevail again in 2024.