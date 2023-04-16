Rare politician that he is, Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings never wants to go off the record.

He answered dozens of questions directly, breaking form only when I asked him how old he is. "Same age as my twin brother," he drawled.

Jennings is 72. He figures that's young enough for a comeback in a part of New Mexico where Democrats almost never win anymore.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

