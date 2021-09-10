Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded to a call Thursday from someone who feared a device discovered on the campus of the Institute of American Indian Arts was a live hand grenade.
But what they found was only a grenade shell.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the "grenade-like" device on the college campus south of Santa Fe had a pin and safety lever attached.
Deputies called in the Santa Fe Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to inspect the device. The team determined it was not explosive before removing it from the grounds without incident, Ríos said.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department also assisted in the response, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
