Gary Gregor, a former teacher and convicted child molester who is serving more than 100 years in prison, faces a new lawsuit from two former students who say he molested them during the 2003-04 school year when they were fourth graders at Agua Fría Elementary School in Santa Fe.
Attorney Carolyn M. "Cammie" Nichols filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state District Court against Gregor and Santa Fe Public Schools, alleging civil rights, Title IX violations and negligence. The plaintiffs seek an unspecified in actual and punitive damages plus legal costs.
At least 12 former students have sued Gregor, who also taught in Española. Many of the cases have already been settled.
He has been convicted of sexually abusing three students at Fairview Elementary in Española and is awaiting trial in two criminal cases that accuse him of sexually assaulting students in Santa Fe.
In the most recent lawsuit, the former students, both women, allege Gregor touched and groped them during class and while they were alone with him. They say he rubbed their backs and thighs, held them by their hips and touched their genitalia.
"They spent years avoiding dealing with what happened to them, and only recently began the process of disclosure and of confronting the abuse and its consequences," the lawsuit states.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.