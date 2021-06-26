If you go

What: New Mexico Cannabis Legalization Conference, a two-day event with talks by experts in the cannabis field on implementation of the new state law legalizing recreational cannabis, how to develop a business, networking and other issues. The conference is intended for nonprofit producers, microbusiness applicants and local elected officials and regulators.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will speak at noon Wednesday.

Where: Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 Second St. NW

Cost: Tickets range from $100 to $175.

More information: newmexico.green/conference