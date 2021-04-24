Mule deer graze in the Jemez Mountains on Thursday afternoon. Mule deer can live about 10-15 years. The average life span of bucks is shorter than does, especially in areas where hunting is allowed, according to a report by the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at New Mexico State University.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.