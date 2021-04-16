Amanita Thorp with Horned Locust Goatscaping has brought nearly 60 animals, including several varieties of goats and sheep, to the Railyard Park for the Graze Days Restoration Project, a pilot program aimed at managing the land.

They will be at the Railyard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

