Amanita Thorp with Horned Locust Goatscaping has brought nearly 60 animals, including several varieties of goats and sheep, to the Railyard Park for the Graze Days Restoration Project, a pilot program aimed at managing the land.
They will be at the Railyard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.