As New Mexico wrestles with climate change reducing its water supplies, a mostly untapped source can be found draining under tubs, sinks and washing machines.

Known as gray water, it is dirtier than drinking water but far cleaner than effluent, enabling it with proper filtration to be reused for irrigation and flushing toilets.

Gray water is most widely used to irrigate lawns, trees, shrubs and, if done carefully, gardens.