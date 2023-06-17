As New Mexico wrestles with climate change reducing its water supplies, a mostly untapped source can be found draining under tubs, sinks and washing machines.
Known as gray water, it is dirtier than drinking water but far cleaner than effluent, enabling it with proper filtration to be reused for irrigation and flushing toilets.
Gray water is most widely used to irrigate lawns, trees, shrubs and, if done carefully, gardens.
Owners must install a system that filters and funnels the water to the landscaping, with the cost varying depending on the volume and functions.
State governments’ resistance to people tapping gray water has decreased over the years, especially as the West struggles with
a two-decade drought symptomatic of the climate growing warmer and drier and depleting water supplies.
New Mexico is one of the least restrictive Western states, allowing systems that pipe 250 gallons or less per day to be installed with no permit.
However, the state lets local jurisdictions enact more stringent regulations.
Both the city of Santa Fe and Bernalillo County require permits for all gray water systems, even the smallest and most basic.
One gray water expert said the local restrictions aren’t too cumbersome and won’t impede the overall trend of people capturing a vital supplemental resource that’s literally going down the drain.
“It is part of the solution that we all are going to adopt sometime,” said Doug Pushard, co-founder of the nonprofit KUELWater, during a water summit Thursday in
Santa Fe.
Untapped potential
Irrigation systems typically are placed underground to water roots of trees and vegetation, partly for efficiency but also to prevent the gray water from making contact with people, said Pushard, who’s working to upgrade gray water codes in New Mexico and Colorado.
Gray water is potentially a huge resource in the drought-challenged West, with New Mexico generating 80 million gallons daily, and neighboring Arizona 280 million gallons a day.
California could reach
1.5 billion gallons of gray water per day.
“Of course we can’t tap into all of that water because every home is plumbed differently and existing buildings have challenges. … But just so you see, there really is a lot of water that we’re talking about,” said Laura Allen, co-founder of Greywater Action.
Her group was involved in research that showed people who used gray water to irrigate saved an average of 17 gallons a day, Allen said.
There are additional benefits to diverting this water to the landscape, such as growing food, enhancing wildlife habitat and reducing wildfire risks by hydrating vegetation, Allen said.
And users become more aware of the stuff they are putting into their gray water, such as harsh detergents, and can shift to greener practices, she said.
One of the more basic models is a laundry-to-landscape system that diverts gray water from washing machines for irrigation and requires no plumbing alterations, Allen said.
Water from a washing machine is pumped to an irrigation tube, which channels it to the trees, bushes and plants, she said. The owner must ensure the gray water doesn’t flow into nearby creeks or groundwater, Allen added.
Gray water pulled from showers, bathroom sinks and tubs requires some plumbing modifications, Allen said.
In one system, the water drains through pipes by gravity to mulch basins that filter it as it flows to the roots of trees and shrubs, she said.
In New Mexico, fruit and nut trees are the only crops allowed to be irrigated with gray water.
In one of the most commonly used systems, the gray water drained from a bathroom and washing machine goes into a buried tank, and from there
it is pumped through underground irrigation lines, Pushard said.
The system is designed to send surplus water into the sewer, he added.
As long the volume remains under 250 gallons a day and is gravity-fed — and not a pressurized system — no additional permitting is required in New Mexico, he said.
A more complicated system, designed to hold water through the winter to irrigation season, funnels it through an aeration filter into a 2,500-gallon tank that is buried deep enough so the water is stored below the freeze line, Pushard said.
This system requires both a building permit and a state environmental permit, he said.
Prices vary, he said, ranging from $250 for a basic laundry-to-landscape setup to $5,000-plus for a multifaceted, higher-volume system.
Kitchen water has the biggest regulatory sticking points.
Allen said most of the world considers water from kitchen sinks as gray, but only 15 states deem it some form of gray water; most states have concerns about organic matter, greases, bacteria and other impurities.
New Mexico doesn’t view water from kitchen sinks or dishwashers as gray, citing potential health risks in the State Engineer’s Office guidelines.
Allen contends a couple of studies, with shaky research, have exaggerated the risks.
The biggest problem with kitchen water is the food scraps and greases clogging filters, but that’s more of a design challenge than a health issue, she said.
if people minimize organic matter in the water they pump out for irrigation and filter it through underground mulch, kitchen water can work, Allen said.
Care should be taken in general when it comes to gray water, Allen said.
For instance, using plant-friendly soaps and detergents and not pumping out water from washing machines after doing a load of laundry with soiled diapers, she said.
Not everyone favors it
Pushard said an ongoing conflict throughout the West is the use of gray water versus reclaimed water from treated effluent.
Utilities want as much wastewater as possible to flow through their pipelines so they can treat it and then sell it for commercial and municipal uses or return it to rivers, Pushard said.
The most extreme example is Las Vegas, Nev., which bars any gray water use.
Water managers confirmed a preference for reclaimed water.
Jesse Roach, Santa Fe’s Water Division director, said the city offers a $175 rebate on laundry-to-landscape systems.
But the city is focused more on supplying treated effluent to irrigate golf courses, parks and its other turf, Roach said.
The city also aims to build a return-flow system to pipe treated wastewater into the Rio Grande to bolster its San Juan-Chama Project allocations, he said, referring to the federal water the city receives every year.
Increased reuse of indoor water will help build resiliency amid climate change and community growth, Roach said, but he added reducing the use of potable water outdoors will be more important than gray water programs.
“I believe we will shift towards increased … use of rainwater rather than gray water for landscaping,” Roach said.
In an email, an Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority spokesperson wrote officials see the systemwide reuse program is preferable to individual gray water systems.
“We are able to control the quality of the recycled water from our system,” spokesperson David Morris wrote, which enables the agency to ensure it meets state and federal standards.
Treated water also can be returned to the river, benefiting it and the utility in ways not possible if households divert it for their reuse, he added.
Santa Fe County doesn’t offer incentives for gray water use, but a development code does recommend new houses come with irrigation systems for this water, spokesperson Olivia Romero wrote in an email.
Pushard said he would like to see a statute requiring builders to assess whether a gray water system would be practical in a new home, given the landscape. If it is, then install it, he said.
Requiring them to add plumbing to accommodate gray water wouldn’t work, he said, noting that Tucson, Ariz., passed a law making it a mandatory feature on new homes, and many went unused.
With custom homes, it’s up to the owners on how they want to irrigate, if at all, Pushard said.
“I much prefer the option,” he said.
“If you don’t want to do gray water, do rainwater. If you don’t want to do rainwater, then rip out all of your grass.”