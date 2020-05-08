Construction of a new retirement community downtown is moving along even as the project awaits approval of a testing plan to determine the extent of additional graves on what is presumed to be part of an old cemetery after human skeletal remains were discovered on the site in February.
The space where the burial sites were unearthed is “completely out of the construction area” of the future La Secoya de El Castillo retirement community, said Colleen Gavin, principal at JenkinsGavin Inc., a Santa Fe-based development management firm.
“In some ways, the stars aligned and where this was discovered was outside of our building footprint,” Gavin said. “We are 100 percent moving forward with this project.”
A portion of the property under construction at the northeast corner of Old Taos Highway and Paseo de Peralta has long been suspected to include graves associated with what was once one of the largest 19th-century cemeteries in Santa Fe.
The Masons and Odd Fellows Cemetery, which was incorporated by the Territorial Legislature in 1853, is the earliest non-Catholic burial ground in Santa Fe.
“The graves encountered so far are those expected for a cemetery laid out almost exclusively for the members of the fraternal orders and their families,” according to the testing plan, which was approved by the city’s Archeological Review Committee on April 23 and is now awaiting state approval.
“This section of the cemetery encountered appears to have included mostly adult males, laid out in an orderly row, mostly in coffins, some of which may reflect the status of the men as being prominent in their communities and of some means,” the plan states.
The plan notes the uncovered remains include men who “are not of advanced age, and who may even have been subjected to post-burial cremation,” indicating people buried there in the late 19th century “included those who died prematurely, and possibly as the result of infectious disease.”
The cemetery had been condemned by 1900, five years after “the removal of burials began,” and remains were moved to other cemeteries.
“The condemnation of the cemetery had much to do with its dilapidated condition, and the intense push to beautify the Territorial Capital for the fast approaching new century,” the plan states.
“Attention is being called to the dilapidated and disgraceful condition of the old cemetery in the rear of the federal building,” The New Mexican reported July 12, 1899. “The adobe wall is crumbling, several gravestones have been dragged around, and burros browse among the weeds that cover the ground. The cemetery might be turned into a beautiful park or else cultivated to advantage.”
By 1903, the plan states, “the allowance of time for the removal of bodies ended, and presumably, all remaining grave locations were lost.”
Archeological testing performed in the area in 2019 didn’t turn up any graves. But the discovery of human remains and other deposits during construction three months ago initiated the need for additional testing. A preliminary review revealed construction activities had partially exposed at least three graves. The existence of three more graves was discovered a day or two later.
The discovery of coffin handles, glass fragments and other coffin hardware indicates at least one of the coffins exposed by a backhoe “was elaborately constructed, with a viewer’s window typical of late 19th century coffin manufacture,” the testing plan states.
Another coffin exhibited the “unusual characteristic” of having been burned, possibly because it was associated with the presence of infectious disease, the plan states.
“Apparently, the coffin was placed in the burial pit and then set alight, perhaps with the aid of an accelerant,” according to the plan.
Additional gravesites are believed to be in the area.
“The profile of the [area] revealed a series of burial pits, which if continuously distributed in the same manner as observed could contain the remains of as many as 24 more people, for a potential total of 30 graves,” the testing plan states.
But until the state approves the testing plan, and it’s unknown when that will occur, questions about the site remain unanswered.
“Right now, we haven’t touched a thing,” Gavin said. “But as soon as we do have the permit from the state and we can proceed with the testing, that area will be roped off so that [archaeologist Alysia Abbott] can come in and do her work without any disturbance from the construction, and the construction will continue.”
Testing will involve documenting the location and orientation of grave pits and “the condition and burial details of any people who may be encountered during testing” if necessary, according to the testing plan.
In a telephone interview, Abbott said it’s too early to say what will happen to the gravesites.
“The testing is still in the process of being approved, so all of those hypotheticals are impossible,” she said. “Everybody wants to know the answers to those questions. … We’re moving slowly in that direction.”
The removal of remains from their original location is only done “if we have to,” Abbott said.
“The first line of defense is always, always leave in place if you can,” she said. “That’s the prime directive always, is the bodies stay where they are. Always. No matter if they’re pre-Columbian or historic or if they’re in the middle of a freeway; that’s always step one.”
Lisa Roach, the city’s Historic Preservation Division manager, said she worked with Gavin and Abbott to place what she called a temporary cultural properties protection easement on the portion of the property where skeletal remains were discovered “so that construction elsewhere could resume and continue while the archaeological investigation is underway.”
“Once the testing is complete and the extent and location of all burials in that area of the property are determined, [Abbot] will provide a testing report to the [Archeological Review Committee], and the ARC may require further investigation/treatment, which will inform what is actually done with the remains,” she wrote in an email.
“Whether they are left in [the original location] and reburied or moved to another location remains to be determined,” Roach added.
Abbott wrote in her testing plan that “it is clear, even before additional testing, that what remains of the Old Masons and Odd Fellows Cemetery has the potential (through its interments, history, and historic context) to inform upon a half century of life and death in 19th century Santa Fe, among mostly a new Protestant population who arrived mostly by traveling the Santa Fe Trail.”
“The cemetery is a snapshot of the growing and diverging social and economic matrix of Santa Fe as the City moved from a sleepy frontier Villa into a modern and even cosmopolitan town,” she wrote.
