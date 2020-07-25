Foot soldiers on political battlegrounds receive promotions only on rare occasions. Last week was one of them.
The Santa Fe County commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Tara Lujan to fill a vacancy in the state House of Representatives.
Retirees, lawyers, teachers and school administrators dominate New Mexico's 112-member Legislature.
Lujan, 47, is none of those. She's been a Democratic ward chairwoman, a congressman's campaign manager, a state employee, a manager of restaurants and retail stores, and a volunteer for an organization that assists new mothers.
Lujan also has experience in the statehouse as a legislative analyst and an employee in the Office of the Sergeant at Arms.
"I hope to add to the leadership of the Legislature by bringing an understanding of working families," she said in an interview.
Lujan succeeds former Rep. Linda Trujillo in Santa Fe-based House District 48. Trujillo resigned from office this month, saying she needed to make a living.
New Mexico legislators do not receive a base salary, a system that shrinks the pool of candidates every election year.
State lawmakers are paid $184 a day for expenses while on official business, and they receive 58 cents a mile to compensate them for travel costs.
Legislators can even qualify for a generous state pension if they contribute a modest sum to the retirement program.
But without a salary on the front end, many who want to run can't.
This strange system — no salary but the possibility of a pension — is unlike any other in the country.
Candidates for the New Mexico Legislature have to be wealthy enough to serve or fortunate enough to have an employer who grants them time off.
The latter is why teachers and school administrators often hold legislative seats. A school district with an employee doubling as lawmaker guarantees itself an advocate in the statehouse.
Lujan has run for public office only once. She finished third in a four-way race for Santa Fe County clerk in 2012.
She went on to twice serve as the campaign manager of U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who's no relation to her.
Tara Lujan works as director of human resources at the state Treasurer's Office. She said she will resign from her state job and then be sworn in to her legislative office.
Her hope is that Democratic State Central Committee members from District 48 will then choose her as the party's candidate in the November election. The Democratic nominee will be assured of winning the election. Republicans didn't field a candidate.
Lujan has the inside track on the nomination. Even Ed Moreno, the only county commissioner to oppose her appointment to the Legislature, said he considers her well-qualified.
Moreno said his vote against Lujan was a statement of loyalty to another applicant for the appointment.
"I was supporting Paul Campos. I've known him a long time and know him to be an outstanding public servant," Moreno told me. "I also have known Tara a long time and think she will be a good legislator."
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said odds are good Lujan will be the Democratic Party's pick as the candidate in House District 48.
"It's more likely than not that she will be on the ballot and go on to win the election. I look forward to serving with her," Egolf said.
Lujan also has a small network of critics operating mostly underground. They say she does not live in the district she will represent.
"She is using her parents' house as her address. She lives in Albuquerque," one of her detractors stated in a message to me.
Not so, Lujan said.
"I live in Santa Fe, and in the district," she said.
I checked her voter registration. It lists her as a resident of House District 48. Her driver's license carries the same address as her voter registration.
Lujan said she lives with her parents and her 6-year-old daughter. She also has a son, 19, who attends New Mexico State University.
She and the other four applicants for the legislative appointment supplied residency records to the Democratic Party. Lujan satisfied the committee, Egolf said.
Lujan questioned whether a man seeking the office would be questioned on where he lives.
In fact, a man who ran unsuccessfully in 2016 to succeed his own father as the representative in House District 48 was the subject of my column based on residency. The candidate owned a home in Rio Rancho, where his wife and younger child resided. But, he said, he had lived for the last two years in his boyhood home in Santa Fe.
Even so, Lujan said she is attuned to subtle swipes at women.
As an example, "I've always had a problem with the way language was represented in a masculine tone. There's still a culture shift needed."
Her platform is about to change. After years of working as a grassroots organizer, she's a lawmaker.
The pay is lousy, but the megaphone is big.
