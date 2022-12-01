My all-time favorite loser was an unimposing fellow called “Sodbuster” Kenny Jay. He ran a landscaping business, which inspired his nickname. Kenny moonlighted as a professional wrestler, doing battle in a studio where televised matches were staged each week.

Kenny’s events were known inside the wrestling business as “squash matches.” There was good reason for the lexicon. Villainous cowboys, blond bodybuilders, “Algerians” and “Russians” either pinned poor Kenny or trapped him in some agonizing hold until he submitted.

Loss after loss, the sodbuster kept wrestling. And the dullard of a ring announcer kept describing him as “the very capable Kenny Jay.”

