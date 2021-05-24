A Grants-based company has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to grow marijuana for research purposes at a $300 million “agricultural ecosystem” facility the company plans to build in Cibola County.
Bright Green Corp. of Grants could be among the first businesses licensed by the federal government to grow marijuana, which remains a federal Schedule 1 drug, akin to heroin and LSD, though many states, including New Mexico, have or soon will legalize its use on a recreational basis.
Since 1968, the University of Mississippi has been the only approved supplier of marijuana for research purposes in the U.S. for exclusive use by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The DEA on May 14 announced memorandums of agreement were provided to an unspecified and unnamed number of companies to collaborate with the DEA “to facilitate the production, storage, packaging, and distribution of marijuana under the new regulations as well as other applicable legal standards and relevant laws,” according to a DEA news release.
Bright Green CEO Ed Robinson said his company has such a memorandum of agreement.
“If we build a facility to their specifications, we will get a license,” Robinson said in an interview. “Bright Green will have a federal license to produce marijuana.”
The DEA announcement also broadens the researchers allowed to work with federal marijuana beyond the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Bright Green and other licensed manufacturers will cultivate marijuana for more than 575 DEA-licensed researchers across the country.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hailed the agreement between the federal agency and the private New Mexico company.
“New Mexico as a state has a legacy of leading in research and science,” the governor said in a news release. “And Bright Green is an exciting partner that I’m glad has chosen to make an impact here in our state. We have the talent, workforce and innovative spirit to make this forthcoming new industry a complete success. Investments like this one make me even more optimistic.”
The $300 million project will be privately financed with no state funding, Robinson said.
The DEA in December finalized new regulations for companies to register with the agency to grow marijuana as bulk manufacturers for research purposes. Since becoming Bright Green Corp. in its current form two years ago, the company has sought this designation to grow cannabis for research, Robinson said.
“We don’t do any retail,” he said. “We are not involved with recreational or adult uses. The crops and plants grown by Bright Green will be strictly for researchers. In technical terms, we have one customer, the DEA. They take control of anything.”
Lynn Stockwell is the majority owner and controlling stockholder of Bright Green Corp.
“With the cooperative spirit of federal, state and business we found in New Mexico, we will see New Mexico and Bright Green Corporation become leaders in this emerging field of medical research,” Stockwell said in a news release.
This version of Bright Green Corp. was established two years ago. A previous incarnation from 2015 entered into a partnership with the Acoma Pueblo in 2016 to build a greenhouse and research center for medicinal plants on Acoma land, but the project did not proceed, Robinson said.
Robinson said the company will start construction later in the year on the first of three “agricultural ecosystems” that he differentiates from greenhouses because they will have complete environmental control and concrete floors. Bright Green will grow marijuana to the specifications of researchers.
The first structure would cover 15 acres, or more than 600,000 square feet, on a 20-acre plot and would be completed in nine months. Four months into construction of the first building, work would start on a second building on 50 acres and then a third building, also on 50 acres. Both would take 18 months to build.
“The entire operation is automated,” Robinson said. “The planting will be automated. The growing will be automated. We don’t need any herbicides or pesticides. It’s basically building an assembly line for plants.”
