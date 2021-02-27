The New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association and New Mexico Acequia Association are distributing more than $200,000 in grants to local food producers for agriculture infrastructure projects.
The grants are an extension of the 2020 COVID-19 Local Food Supply Chain Fund, which distributed $442,000 to farmers and ranchers throughout the state last year to address disruptions to New Mexico's agriculture industry caused by the pandemic.
The latest round of funding will go to small and midsize farms and ranches, and will be used for infrastructure such as cold storage and irrigation needs.
The application deadline is March 17. To obtain an application, visit NewMexicoFMA.org, lasacequias.org or email sarahg@farmersmarketsnm.org or call 505-983-4010, ext. 2.
