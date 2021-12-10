Thirty New Mexico chess players squared off against one grandmaster in a simultaneous match Friday night in Santa Fe. Three can now brag they’ve defeated a noted expert at the game.
Andrew Flores of Albuquerque, Tim Martinson of Taos and Seneca Yellowhorse of Laguna defeated Fidel Corrales Jimenez, who flew in from Boston for the 2021 New Mexico Championship Open at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Aside from world champion, grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain. Dozens watched Corrales Jimenez work the board at the beginning of the competition, hosted by the New Mexico Chess Organization. It continues Saturday and Sunday and includes cash prizes, and Corrales Jimenez is set to be there all weekend.
Leo Hill, 8, of Albuquerque, said he has been playing chess for almost three years and was the first to arrive at the convention center for the simultaneous match. He said he loves the tactics in playing chess.
Annabelle Romero, from Santa Fe, said she has been playing chess for 45 years. She said she learned to play from her brother, Louis Romero, as a seventh-grader in Peñasco. She said she was there to square off against a grandmaster because “it forces you to think deeper.”
Corrales Jimenez said his opening move is different for each opponent, so no player can copy another’s moves.
“The faster I get rid of people, the easier it becomes for me,” he said.
Corrales Jimenez, a Cuban American, learned to play chess with his father at the age of 6, and he began competing a few years later. He has played for Cuba at the Chess Olympiad and participated in two Chess World Cups. He has won contests against grandmasters Wesley So, Arkadij Naiditsch and Vasif Durarbayli.
Chess competition around the globe is governed by the International Chess Federation, which connects nearly 200 national chess federations and acts as a governing body for competitions.
The game has been played for nearly 500 years, but organized competition didn’t begin until the 19th century.
Players across the state compete in local tournaments hosted by the New Mexico Chess Organization, which was formed in the 1960s.
The nonprofit group, which has about 400 members and hosts five to eight tournaments each year, also collaborates with chess clubs, schools and chess associations across the state. There are several Santa Fe chess groups, including De Vargas Mall Chess, Santa Fe Rooks and Vista Grande Chess Club. Andrew Flores, the group’s president, said “it’s been a long time since we had a grandmaster here.” He added there are about 100 grandmasters in the U.S.; New Mexico has produced one, Santa Fe native Jesse Kraai.
Corrales Jimenez said he was competing in the tournament, then heading home, without time to see the sights.
But his wife, Caroline Corrales, will be bringing them back to Santa Fe in the summer. Corrales, a soprano, was invited to apprentice with the Santa Fe Opera and is set to perform in Carmen, Falstaff and Madame Butterfly.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.