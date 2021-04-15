041421Feature_41.JPG

Andrie Holmes Montaño climbs the slide at Young Park with her granddaughter, Violet Rios, 6, of Santa Fe on Wednesday. The weather in Santa Fe today is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high of 57 and a low of 32.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Andrie Holmes Montaño climbs the slide at Young Park with her granddaughter, Violet Rios, 6, of Santa Fe on Wednesday. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.