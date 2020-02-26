A report of multiple shots fired in a south-side neighborhood Monday led Santa Fe police to a dead duck.
Officers confiscated a handgun from Lorenzo Pacheco, who had fired four shots at the bird before striking and killing it, but he was not charged with a crime, and his gun has since been returned to him.
His granddaughter, Kaelyn Pacheco, said in a phone interview Wednesday that officers showed compassion toward the man after learning he had carried out the shooting in an act of mercy.
They arrived at the home on Lopez Lane just before a burial for the bird was about to commence.
The duck, a family pet, had become paralyzed and couldn't walk, and it also had an eye infection, Kaelyn Pacheco said, so they called her grandfather and asked him to come over and euthanize the bird.
"When you see an animal suffering so badly, you don't want it to, like, live in misery, you know," she said. "So what we ultimately thought was, ‘Just put her out of her misery,’ and have a nice little burial."
A police report of the incident said Lorenzo Pacheco "felt bad and did not want to break the neck of the duck and thought using a firearm would be more humane."
He placed the duck in an enclosed area and fired four shots at it with a pistol, the report said.
He then placed it in a garbage bag and headed home.
An Animal Services Division officer later recovered the animal, according to the report.
Officers then went to Lorenzo Pacheco's home, where he showed them the pistol he had used to shoot the duck. According to the report, the officer "collected the weapon for safe keeping and placed it into safe keeping at Santa Fe Police Department."
Lorenzo Pacheco said in an interview police returned his gun to him Tuesday after determining there was no cause for a charge of negligent use of a firearm.
Confiscating the weapon was just standard procedure, he said.
A search of online court records confirmed no charges had been filed against Pacheco as of Wednesday.
Kaelyn Pacheco said officers were understanding of the family's decision to euthanize the duck and seemed more concerned about the area where the gun was fired because it was near other homes.
"We were just so hurt because she was such a beautiful little duck," Kaelyn Pacheco said.
