Rio Arriba County resident Azealia Sanchez watches as her dad, Jose Sanchez, dumps household garbage at the Alcalde Transfer Station in September. A grand jury inquiry into the embattled North Central Solid Waste Authority that serves Rio Arriba County will get underway after being delayed by the pandemic. The waste authority has faced scrutiny since residents signed a petition seeking an inquiry in 2019.
Rio Arriba County residents Danielle Varela, right, and Adam Lavato dump garbage at the Alcalde Transfer Station in September. In 2022, Española officials announced the city would begin its own trash collection enterprise amid service interruptions.
Rio Arriba County resident Azealia Sanchez watches as her dad, Jose Sanchez, dumps household garbage at the Alcalde Transfer Station in September. A grand jury inquiry into the embattled North Central Solid Waste Authority that serves Rio Arriba County will get underway after being delayed by the pandemic. The waste authority has faced scrutiny since residents signed a petition seeking an inquiry in 2019.
Rio Arriba County residents Danielle Varela, right, and Adam Lavato dump garbage at the Alcalde Transfer Station in September. In 2022, Española officials announced the city would begin its own trash collection enterprise amid service interruptions.
A grand jury inquiry into the embattled garbage collection agency that serves residents throughout the nearly 5,900 square miles that make up Rio Arriba County is finally scheduled to move forward after three years of delays.
Hundreds of county residents signed a petition brought by Antonio DeVargas in 2019 seeking the special inquiry into the North Central Solid Waste Authority, as well as Rio Arriba County.
The grand jury will begin the three-month process April 24, examining “allegations of malfeasance, misappropriation of public monies, billing and collecting money for services not rendered, fraud, and any other illegal acts,” according to a 2019 order from First Judicial District Judge Jason Lidyard, who granted DeVargas’ request to empanel a grand jury.
“It was something that we postponed due to the restrictions of COVID, social distancing and other hurdles we face in convening grand juries,” Lidyard said Monday during a status hearing for the case. “But I believe at this point in time we’re sufficiently out of the woods when it comes to those barriers that interfere with our ability to convene a grand jury, such that this special inquiry can be conducted.”
DeVargas said he will be going back through all of the news articles, documents and letters he prepared years ago to present his case to the grand jury in the spring.
His allegations against the garbage agency and county date back more than 20 years, to when the North Central Solid Waste Authority was created in 2002 by a joint powers agreement signed by Rio Arriba County, the city of Española, Santa Clara Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh.
“There has been a huge mismanagement of finances,” DeVargas said. “One recurring thing is that people have been billed for services not rendered.”
He described hundreds of liens placed on properties due to nonpayment to the authority, some of them belonging to deceased residents and others from unrelated accounts. Many of the authority’s delinquent accounts do not even list addresses, he said.
The solid waste authority has faced continued scrutiny since DeVargas filed his petition, and its troubles escalated last year.
In summer 2022, it suspended commercial trash pickup for several days in Española and around the county after reporting it had no working commercial garbage trucks.
In October, Española officials announced the city would begin its own trash collection enterprise amid more service interruptions and reports of ongoing finance troubles at the authority. During an authority board meeting, a finance official said the agency could have difficulty making payroll within three months.
A North Central garbage collection employee died in November, a day after being run over by a truck while on the job. His death prompted investigations from law enforcement and the state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau. A month later, a coworker was accused of deleting cellphone evidence on the death and was charged with a criminal count of tampering with evidence.
DeVargas’ petition, along with two other court filings in 2019, contain several letters from Rio Arriba County residents detailing their experiences with liens, unfair and unexplained charges and billing practices of the solid waste authority that appear to be illegal.
In correspondence from 2019 included in the petition, Albuquerque attorney Richard Rosenstock emailed Peter Fuller, who was the director of the North Central Solid Waste Authority at the time, about a lien placed on his client Peter Romero’s property for six years. The petition claims the lien was only removed after Romero retained Rosenstock.
“From what I have gleaned from the records provided to me by Mr. Romero and by the North Central Solid Waste Authority it seems that a lien was placed on property allegedly owned by Mr. Romero but that property description does not match the description of any property he actually owns or has ever [owned],” Rosenstock wrote. “Additionally, he says he never received a copy of the lien nor did he receive written notice of his right to a hearing to protest the placing of the lien. He did not learn of the lien until he attempted to obtain a loan using the [property] he does own and was rejected. His credit continues to be impacted by this.”
DeVargas called the solid waste authority’s use of liens and collection practices “extortion.”
“Repeatedly, people have gone to North Central to pay off an account, and they’re not given the chance to have a payment plan or anything,” DeVargas said. “That’s extortion. That’s the kind of stuff that’s been going on for 20 years.”
On Monday, Lidyard introduced DeVargas to a prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office who will help prepare witnesses and evidence to present to the grand jury.
“Once they have convened to hear all of the witnesses that are available ... then it will be up to the grand jury foreperson to determine if they need further dates for inquiry and for purposes of subpoenaing further witnesses after hearing the initial presentation,” Lidyard said, adding the foreperson also will determine if further evidence should be subpoenaed.
The grand jury will decide whether to pursue criminal charges against individuals involved with the solid waste authority and the county.
DeVargas said he hopes the grand jury process will bring the garbage collection agency’s practices into the open, once and for all.