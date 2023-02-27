A grand jury inquiry into the embattled garbage collection agency that serves residents throughout the nearly 5,900 square miles that make up Rio Arriba County is finally scheduled to move forward after three years of delays.

Hundreds of county residents signed a petition brought by Antonio DeVargas in 2019 seeking the special inquiry into the North Central Solid Waste Authority, as well as Rio Arriba County.

The grand jury will begin the three-month process April 24, examining “allegations of malfeasance, misappropriation of public monies, billing and collecting money for services not rendered, fraud, and any other illegal acts,” according to a 2019 order from First Judicial District Judge Jason Lidyard, who granted DeVargas’ request to empanel a grand jury.