A grand jury released a scathing report Friday, concluding the North Central Solid Waste Authority should be placed into receivership and a new board immediately appointed due to a range of problems, some potentially illegal.

The 22-page report recommended two board members — Rio Arriba County Commission Chairman Alex Naranjo and former County Manager Tomas Campos — be criminally charged with perjury and malfeasance. It recommended charges against a former board member as well.

The report also calls for the solid waste authority to itself be indicted, citing “fake billing for services not rendered” among other allegations, and it recommends the state Attorney General’s Office investigate the authority and remove any board members who currently hold public offices from their posts.

