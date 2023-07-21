A grand jury released a scathing report Friday, concluding the North Central Solid Waste Authority should be placed into receivership and a new board immediately appointed due to a range of problems, some potentially illegal.
The 22-page report recommended two board members — Rio Arriba County Commission Chairman Alex Naranjo and former County Manager Tomas Campos — be criminally charged with perjury and malfeasance. It recommended charges against a former board member as well.
The report also calls for the solid waste authority to itself be indicted, citing “fake billing for services not rendered” among other allegations, and it recommends the state Attorney General’s Office investigate the authority and remove any board members who currently hold public offices from their posts.
“The failure over two decades to resolve ongoing problems with inaccurate billings, inadequate policies and procedures for liens, failure to follow the requirements in the ordinance, and multiple other issues demonstrates little to no fiduciary duty from Board members,” the report says.
The grand jury blamed management and board members for at least $34,000 that was inappropriately spent between 2016 and 2018, including $18,000 in unauthorized credit card charges, $6,000 in lost cash deposits and $10,000 spent on an unsigned, unapproved contract for work that was not produced.
The solid waste authority was formed in 2004 by an agreement between the city of Española, Rio Arriba County, Santa Clara Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo to provide garbage collection to residents.
The grand jury was empaneled based on a petition filed by Antonio DeVargas and signed by hundreds of county residents asking the court to conduct a special inquiry. District Judge Jason Lidyard issued an order calling for the grand jury to be empaneled in 2019, but it was delayed for years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grand jury heard from 14 witnesses in more than 30 hours of testimony and reviewed thousands of documents as part of its probe into the agency, according to the report, which was filed around noon Friday.
The grand jury filed indictments Thursday charging Naranjo and Campos with perjury. Both indictments — approved by Deputy District Attorney B. Douglas Wood — say the charges are “based on documentary evidence and evidence taken by Grand Jury judicial notice.”
Naranjo made false statements to the grand jury June 28 when he testified he was “unaware of any employee of the North Central Solid Waste Authority having defrauded [the authority] and also testified he had no knowledge of misappropriated funds from the North Central Solid Waste Authority nor recovery of those funds, knowing either such statement to be untrue,” according to the indictment.
Campos perjured himself May 31 when he testified under oath “he was not aware of any improper business practices undertaken by the North Central Solid Waste Authority and also testified that he could recall no major findings of improper practices in financial audits, knowing either such statement to be untrue,” the indictment says.
The perjury charge is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Naranjo said Friday he had no idea what the charge was about.
“Why would I say something false?” he said when reached by telephone. “If they misconstrued something that is pending, we will find out if we take this thing to court. I hate to hire legal representation. … In my opinion I didn’t do anything wrong. If I said something contradictory … we’ll have to resolve it. I have no reason to lie, and we’ll just wait to the trial or whatever happens.”
Naranjo said he did not intend to resign from his seat on the county commission or the waste authority board.
“Of course not,” he said. “That’s a stupid question. Why would I resign over something or somebody? That is the furthest thing from mind.”
Campos, who said he served as Rio Arriba County manager from 2012 through 2021, said he couldn’t comment and referred questions to attorney Tom Clark, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The report singles out the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which had been tasked with aiding the grand jury. The report stated the grand jury found it difficult to obtain critical information from the District Attorney’s Office and “on multiple occasions … received inaccurate information or discovered that information had been withheld regarding important procedures and deadlines.”
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias wrote in an email officials had not yet seen the report, noting it was “released by the court to the public but not given to us. Any issue or question of law or procedure must be decided by the judge overseeing the grand jury. That occurred in normal course … it appears that there is a fundamental misunderstanding about the prosecutor’s role as an aid to the grand jury.”
Early in the proceedings, the District Attorney’s Office had argued it was prohibited by a state Supreme Court order from participating in all grand jury proceedings except within narrow restrictions set by the state Supreme Court, according to court records. Lidyard — the judge who empaneled the grand jury — dismissed that argument and ordered the proceedings to continue.
Current Rio Arriba County Manager Jeremy Maestas did not respond to a call seeking comment.
The grand jury found probable cause for indictments on malfeasance for former solid waste authority managers Janet Saucedo and Peter Fuller as well as past and present board members Lucía Sánchez, James Martinez, Ben Lujan and Bernardino Chavarria.
Sánchez, a former Rio Arriba county manager, and Martinez, a former Rio Arriba County commissioner, both previously sat on the board. Lujan and Chavarria, of Ohkay Owingeh and Santa Clara pueblos, respectively, currently sit on the board.
Attempts to reach each of the current and former board members Friday were unsuccessful.
The grand jury recommended further investigation of past Solid Waste Authority manager Joe Lewandowski, the report states. While Lewandowski was leading the Solid Waste Authority from 2005 to 2009, no audits took place, the report notes, in spite of a requirement for annual audits.
Lewandowski could not be reached for comment.
After quickly reviewing a copy of the report provided by The New Mexican, DeVargas — whose petition instigated the investigation — said he was “very happy the grand jury was able to do as much as it did given the reluctance from the District Attorney’s Office.”
DeVargas said he felt the grand jury did a “heck of a job” in examining the actions of the authority and issued “a whole lot of really good recommendations.”
But he added: “I don’t know how much teeth they have unless the attorney general or another entity is able to take this up.”