Grand jury indicts Santa Fe man on child sex charge
The New Mexican
Claudia Silva
Jun 17, 2022
Updated 36 min ago

Jose Garcia

A Santa Fe man is accused in a grand jury indictment of molesting a girl who was 10 at the time of the alleged incident.

Jose Garcia, 72, was charged with criminal sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, a second-degree felony, according to the indictment filed Thursday.

The indictment says the alleged incident occurred between June 1, 2021, and Oct. 31.

Jail records show Garcia was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe jail April 5 and was released the following day on a $2,500 bond.