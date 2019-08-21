ALBUQUERQUE — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs was indicted of seven felony counts by a grand jury Wednesday morning for his role in an ill-fated 2015 fundraising trip to Scotland for boosters and school officials.
Krebs was charged with embezzlement, larceny and tampering with evidence. Each count comes with a potential prison sentence of 18 months to nine years.
Krebs’ attorney, Paul Kennedy, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Krebs resigned under pressure from UNM in 2017 after an investigation revealed he had attempted to cover up his involvement in using the university’s money to pay for part of the trip. The Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him in February, charging him with five counts of money laundering and fraud.
He was scheduled to face a judge on Monday as his case moved into a preliminary hearing in Second Judicial District Court.
Krebs faces a charge of embezzlement in excess of $20,000, a second-degree felony.
The count alleges Krebs paid approximately $24,500 of the university’s money to cover the expenses of three non-UNM employees with the intent of fraudulently depriving the school of its funds.