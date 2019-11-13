A Rio Arriba County grand jury on Wednesday indicted former deputy Jeremy Barnes on a child abuse charge and other counts tied to a May 10 incident in which he tased a 15-year-old special-education student on campus at Española Valley High School.
The tasing incident, which was condemned by the Española school board and the district’s superintendent, drew widespread criticism, and raised questions about armed officers’ use of force on school grounds and the treatment of students with disabilities.
The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office had filed the charges against Barnes on Sept. 23 in the state’s First Judicial District Court. The charges include a third-degree felony count of child abuse, a fourth-degree felony count of false imprisonment, a misdemeanor count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of breaking the ethical principles of public service.
“New Mexico’s school children should not fear the public officers who have sworn to protect them,” Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote in a statement emailed Wednesday. “My office looks forward to presenting this case at trial and seeking justice for the young man tased by former Deputy Barnes.”
Barnes’ arraignment will be held within the next 15 days, court records show.
The boy’s mother has filed two civil complaints against Rio Arriba County elected officials over the incident. She filed the first lawsuit in June against the Rio Arriba County Commission, accusing the county of failing to properly train Barnes. In September, she filed a second lawsuit making similar allegations against Sheriff James Lujan, who had defended Barnes’ actions.
