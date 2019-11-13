A Rio Arriba County grand jury on Wednesday indicted former deputy Jeremy Barnes on a child abuse charge and other counts tied to a May 10 incident in which he tased a 15-year-old special-education student on campus at Española Valley High School.
The tasing incident, which was condemned by the Española school board and the district’s superintendent, drew widespread criticism, and it raised questions about armed officers’ use of force on school grounds and the treatment of students with disabilities.
The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office had filed the charges against Barnes on Sept. 23 in the state’s First Judicial District Court. The charges include a third-degree felony count of child abuse, a fourth-degree felony count of false imprisonment, a misdemeanor count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of breaking the ethical principles of public service.
“New Mexico’s school children should not fear the public officers who have sworn to protect them,” Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote in a statement emailed Wednesday. “My office looks forward to presenting this case at trial and seeking justice for the young man tased by former Deputy Barnes.”
Barnes’ arraignment will be held within the next 15 days, court records show.
The boy’s mother has filed two civil complaints against Rio Arriba County elected officials over the incident. She filed the first lawsuit in June against the Rio Arriba County Commission, accusing the county of failing to properly train Barnes. In September, she filed a second lawsuit making similar allegations against Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan, who had defended Barnes’ actions.
“The family is so grateful that the community spoke in a grand jury and said, ‘Yes, these are felony level criminal acts by Jeremy Barnes against a disabled boy,’ ” said attorney Shannon Kennedy, who is representing the family. “So the family is very grateful to the community [for] stepping up and holding him criminally responsible.”
Even though the incident resulted in both criminal and civil lawsuits, drew the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union and gained national media attention, Barnes remained on active duty for more than four months before he was fired.
Sheriff Lujan defended Barnes’ actions in interviews, saying “when the suspect acts out, his acting out is going to be dealt with accordingly.”
Lujan also questioned if the boy was even enrolled in the high school’s special-education program.
Barnes wrote in his report about the incident that the boy was verbally and physically uncooperative and did not allow security staff to search him.
Lapel camera footage shows Barnes threatened to handcuff the boy, saying “I’ll put his little ass in handcuffs and take him to Santa Fe.”
Barnes then ordered the student to stand up.
“What do you think I’m doing?” the boy responded and called Barnes a derogatory name.
The report said Barnes attempted to restrain the boy after giving the command, but the boy “pulled away with force,” pushed him and hit a school security guard with a closed fist.
“I’m going to [expletive] tase you,” Barnes said before firing the Taser at the boy’s chest.
Footage of the incident showed the boy on the floor with the security guard’s knee on the back of his neck as he screamed. Barnes then tased the boy twice more. The boy repeatedly asked to get up and to see his mother, who was at the school.
Barnes also wrote in his report that he found vape pens in the boy’s pocket and suspected one contained marijuana liquid.
Rio Arriba County Attorney Adán Trujillo said Lujan fired Barnes Sept. 20.
Trujillo said Barnes asked Lujan to be transferred to another sheriff’s office after he was terminated, and although he and County Manager Tomas Campos originally agreed to the change, the transfer was canceled after the Attorney General’s Office filed criminal charges.
This is not the first time Barnes has been terminated from a New Mexico law enforcement agency for his use of a Taser.
A lawsuit filed in District Court in 2016 said Barnes and other Grants police officers used excessive force with a Taser during an arrest in 2013. Barnes was fired in February 2014, less than a year after he began working for the department. The lawsuit was settled in federal court in 2018.
Barnes joined the Clayton Police Department in November 2014, but he resigned before he could be terminated in May 2015 after an investigation into complaints of harassment, intimidation and other misconduct.
Tom Clark, Barnes’ criminal defense attorney, did not return a message Wednesday seeking comment. A secretary at his office said he was not at the office.
Although the criminal case is moving forward, Kennedy said the civil lawsuit proceedings have come to a standstill because they have not been able to serve Barnes with the suit.
“They are just delay, delay, delay,” she said.
Attorney General’s Office Senior Counsel Matt Baca said he could not provide information about grand jury proceedings.
Court documents state the indictment is based on testimony from eight individuals, including Barnes.
Barnes faces up to four years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines if convicted of abuse of a child. He faces up to two years of imprisonment and another $5,000 fine if convicted of false imprisonment. His two misdemeanor charges each carry a potential sentence of up to one year in county jail and no more than a $1,000 fine.
The lawsuits against Barnes are not the only Taser-related litigation involving the county.
Rio Arriba County corrections officer Timothy Gallegos, who was tased in the groin by a sheriff’s deputy in June, is suing the deputy, Lujan and the county over the incident.
Gallegos filed the suit in June in District Court and says he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the incident, as well as an “interference of intimacy caused by the shock to his genitals.”
The incident occurred June 3, when Leon Gallegos drove up to the gate outside the jail and honked his horn to be let inside. Timothy Gallegos responded by telling him to stop honking his horn.
Deputy Gallegos then told Timothy Gallegos, “This isn’t your jail,” pulled out his Taser, pointed it at his groin and shot him.
The complaint states Deputy Gallegos was not trained in how to use the Taser.
Lujan “has created a work environment ripe for male-on-male sexual harassment by cultivating a culture of toxic masculinity between himself and county employees,” according to the complaint.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the incident was “accidental.”
