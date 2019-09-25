The city is fighting an uphill battle with graffiti vandals when it comes to the skate park outside the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Despite repeated efforts to remove an incessant amount of graffiti from the popular skate park, which opened in 2017, vandals keep coming back.
“Graffiti at this skate park is an interminable problem, which is a shame because young adults really use and like this park,” John Muñoz, the city’s parks and recreation director, said in an email. “We have serviced the park repeatedly and in a matter of days or weeks it is tagged again.”
Muñoz said Santa Fe police and the city’s security company do patrols of the area to try to prevent the vandalism.
“But eventually the park gets tagged again,” he wrote.
The graffiti has been an ongoing concern for Dan Frazier, who wrote an email Tuesday to Mayor Alan Webber, city councilors and others to bring the problem to their attention. He said he first reported the graffiti using the city’s online reporting system Aug. 21 but that the vandalism went “unresolved for several weeks now.”
Frazier also recorded a video he posted on YouTube and sent to city officials showing the extent of the vandalism.
“The graffiti problem seems to get worse with each passing day,” he wrote. “Seems like the city needs to do a better job of speedy graffiti removal. This would act as a deterrent and reduce costs in the long run. Surveillance cameras at the skate park would also be a good idea.”
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, whose district includes the skate park, wrote back, thanking him for emailing the city “the quite revealing video” and airing his concerns.
“It disheartens me to see the extensive graffiti damage to such a wonderful recreation venue,” Vigil Coppler wrote. “I have no direct authority over the Parks and Recreation staff but through this communication I ask John Muñoz to follow up and do what is necessary to remedy this as soon as possible!”
The graffiti is not unique to the skate park at the Chavez Center. In fact, the skate park at Franklin E. Miles Park also is covered in graffiti, and graffiti can be found across the city on myriad spaces, from walls and light poles to street signs and downtown sculptures.
Santa Fe has been experiencing an explosion of graffiti.
City crews removed more than twice the amount of graffiti in 2018 as they did in 2017, and they cleaned up nearly the same number of graffiti markings in the first five months of 2019 as they did in all of last year.
Muñoz said the constant graffiti removal at the skate park outside the Chavez Center is damaging the recreational facility.
“Continuous power-washing damages the skate area and takes much needed resources from other needed areas repeatedly,” he wrote. “We are at the point where we are seeing degradation unfortunately, so we did not power-wash as planned and scheduled.”
Muñoz said the Parks and Recreation Department is looking at different cleaning methods or coating the entire surface area with a more graffiti resistant material, but that means the park would be closed while the coating work was being done.
“Another creative idea would be working with the Art Council to commission a mural for the park,” he said. “Generally, taggers do not vandalize murals.”
