Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a woman with a varied background in public service to a new advisory role to address the statewide challenges of homelessness and affordable housing.
Amy Whitfield, 44, has worked in Lujan Grisham’s administration since 2019 in supporting roles in both the Office of African American Affairs and Children, Youth and Families Department. She previously worked as executive director of the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Albuquerque.
“We are seeing an increase in a lack of affordable housing and an increase in homelessness so we want to make sure we can bring a comprehensive strategy to New Mexico [to address those issues],” she said Friday.
Her first step, she said, will be to shape and push for legislation to provide more affordable housing in the coming legislative session, scheduled to start in January. She said she has already begun connecting and working with statewide nonprofits and groups that work to help the homeless, as well as rental assistance entities and governmental agencies, to get that legislation put together.
While the issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness often go hand in hand, many other factors play a role in someone becoming homeless, she said, including mental, behavioral and emotional health problems and a lack of employment or education.
A 2020 New Mexico Finance Mortgage Authority report on housing needs in the state said nearly 44 percent of renters and 21.6 percent of homeowners are cost burdened — meaning 30 percent of their annual income goes to rental and housing payments.
“We have a lot of New Mexicans spending more than 30 percent of their income for housing so that leaves them at risk for homelessness, leads them to where they are making decisions to stay in rentals instead of buying houses,” Whitfield said.
That report, as well as other sources, says New Mexico has somewhere between about 3,000 and 3,300 homeless people.
Whitfield said those figures do not fully reflect the reality of the situation because “it is only counting people who we can count, who we can get ahold of.” She said it does not take into account many homeless who are not easy to find and domestic violence situations where the abused may not have the means to leave without becoming homeless.
Several recent attempts to make inroads in protecting renters or creating more affordable housing initiatives have failed in the Legislature. Last year a bill that would expand renters’ legal protections died, as did an effort to create an affordable living task force to study ways to alleviate the problem.
Such efforts are not just happening on the state level. Earlier this year the Santa Fe County Commission approved a joint resolution with the city vowing to end homelessness. The city proposed, but ultimately dropped, plans to let homeless people camp legally at a former college campus in midtown due to opposition from the property’s neighbors.
Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who has co-sponsored a number of affordable housing initiatives that have stalled in the Legislature, said she is hopeful Whitfield’s presence will help give those bills — which Romero plans to push for again in the next session — more attention.
“Having Amy in the governor’s office focused on shepherding through what is most important to New Mexicans when it comes to housing is an asset for not only the Legislature but for New Mexico — once it gets to the governor’s office for her signature,” she said. “Having that support is the gold standard for any sort of legislation you want support on from the governor’s office.”
Hank Hughes, executive director for the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said Friday his group plans to meet with Whitfield next week to discuss both budgetary and legislative actions to help reduce homelessness.
“We’re glad to have her onboard as a voice for homeless programs in the governor’s office,” Hughes said. “She seems to be very enthusiastic to get things done.”