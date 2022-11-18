Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a woman with a varied background in public service to a new advisory role to address the statewide challenges of homelessness and affordable housing.

Amy Whitfield, 44, has worked in Lujan Grisham’s administration since 2019 in supporting roles in both the Office of African American Affairs and Children, Youth and Families Department. She previously worked as executive director of the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Albuquerque.

“We are seeing an increase in a lack of affordable housing and an increase in homelessness so we want to make sure we can bring a comprehensive strategy to New Mexico [to address those issues],” she said Friday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

