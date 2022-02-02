Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named her water adviser as the new state engineer, a job considered highly important as New Mexico struggles with ongoing droughts amid a changing climate.
Mike Hamman will step into his new role Monday, filling a post that has been vacant since John D'Antonio retired Dec. 31 after publicly criticizing what he said was a lack of staffing and funding necessary for the agency to be effective.
“Mike Hamman is a consummate expert in his field and a homegrown New Mexico professional widely respected across the state,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “In light of a warming climate, protecting our most precious resource and planning for New Mexico’s future is more important than ever."
The state engineer has authority over supervision, measurement, appropriation and distribution of all surface and groundwater in New Mexico, including streams and rivers that cross state boundaries.
For Hamman, this is a quick job change after serving as a water adviser in the Governor's Office only since early January.
Before that, he was the chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, where he oversaw irrigation needs on roughly 60,000 acres of farmland as well as drainage, river flood control and infrastructure improvements.
Prior to that job, he worked for 17 years at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. He also has worked for the Interstate Stream Commission, the city of Santa Fe and the Jicarilla Apache Nation.
“In the face of current and future water resource challenges statewide," Hamman said in a statement, "it is critical that we take immediate action to mitigate the impacts of increasing temperatures in our arid climate and employ every available federal resource coming to New Mexico to improve and adapt our water infrastructure."
