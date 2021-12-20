Tripp Stelnicki, who served as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s main spokesman for three years, is leaving that post at the end of the year.
Stelnicki, who submitted his resignation to Lujan Grisham on Dec. 10, said he has no immediate plans for the future except to move from Santa Fe to Albuquerque.
“I’m looking forward to not knowing exactly what’s next,” said Stelnicki, a former journalist who worked for The New Mexican for more than three years before joining Lujan Grisham’s staff late in 2018.
In his resignation letter, Stelnicki said he wanted to “step back to prioritize my mental health.” In that letter, he wrote he considered it a “privilege” to work for the governor.
“I might not have always met the standards I set for myself or that you set for me but I made the effort at every opportunity,” he wrote. “I stand by and take responsibility for all of it, and I hope the good work outweighs the bad in the final account.”
Stelnicki, who turns on 30 on Christmas Day, said he is still working on Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address, which kicks off the 2021 legislative session mid-January.
He said he admires the governor because “she is the ideal of a public servant in that she is not always going to be the politician. Maybe she would be better served if she were.
“She will involve herself in things that her staff should handle. She talks to people and meets with people and gets phone calls from people, and she wants to fix it. And 9 times out of 10 she gets it done.”
Stelnicki’s wry, dark sense of humor often manifested itself when he performed stand-up comedy in local clubs. His material ran from the political to the societal to the absurdities of everyday life.
In one of his standup bits from this year, he encouraged people who had not yet returned to work because of the pandemic to not go back to work. The worst they can do to you, he said, is send letters demanding payment.
“If someone asks you for your credit score, hand them your horoscope,” he said.
But Stelnicki’s public comments on behalf of the Governor’s Office sometimes got him in trouble. In April 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic swept into New Mexico, he posted a comment on Twitter referring to those who want to reopen businesses as a “death cult.”
The comment drew criticism from Republican leaders around the state, who demanded an apology. He did not give them one.
“I’ve been in hot water a little bit,” he said Monday. “Nothing too egregious.”
In a statement, Lujan Grisham praised Stelnicki’s “intelligence and strategic thinking” but said his biggest flaw is “he thinks he is funnier than me.”
In the short term, Deputy Communications Director Maddy Hayden will head the communications office, Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett wrote.
Stelnicki, who earns more than $108,000 a year, said he has no immediate plans to return to either government or journalism.
“But who knows, six months from now I might feel differently,” he said. “Right now I’d be happy mopping floors.”
