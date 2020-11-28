It's a myth that Howie Morales made more headlines as a high school baseball coach than he has as lieutenant governor of New Mexico.
But Morales received much more attention when he ran a losing primary campaign for governor in 2014 than when he won the election for lieutenant governor in 2018.
That's politics. The person at the top of the ticket commands attention. Being in the second spot only gets hearts pumping if something unexpected cuts a governor's term short.
At least for the moment, speculation is in full force about whether President-elect Joe Biden will offer Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham a prize job in his administration.
Her departure would elevate Morales to governor. It's a taboo topic at the highest level of state government.
Morales says he and Lujan Grisham never talk about anything hypothetical, such as the possibility of his ascension.
"That's never come up," Morales said one recent day. "The focus has been on COVID. I was just on the phone with the governor, and we discussed improving community contact tracing" to reduce towering infection and death rates.
Morales understands why Lujan Grisham might be a top contender to lead a federal agency, such as the Department of Health and Human Services.
"All the skills she brought to being governor apply," Morales said. "She's run state agencies, served in local government as a county commissioner and been a member of Congress."
Morales, 47, once tried for the state's top political job. As a state senator representing three southwestern counties, he launched a shoestring campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2014.
Morales received the most delegate votes at his party's nominating convention, giving him top position on the ballot. But he still couldn't raise money — a clear sign that few believed he could win.
He finished fourth in the five-way primary — a regional candidate who failed in a statewide race.
Gary King, son of New Mexico's longest-serving governor, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2014. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez crushed King in the general election to win a second term.
As a senator, Morales fought Martinez on many policy issues, including her signature initiative of assigning A-through-F grades to public schools.
Morales, a former teacher, holds a doctorate in education from New Mexico State University. He criticized Martinez's system of grading schools, saying her approach was too dependent on standardized tests and also could be inaccurate.
In a famous instance, Morales challenged Martinez's administration when it gave New Futures High School in Albuquerque a C, in part because of extra points for its athletic teams. With a student body of pregnant teens and young mothers, New Futures had no sports programs.
Martinez's experiment of grading schools ended with her second and final term.
As the newly elected governor, Lujan Grisham in 2019 signed a bill junking the A-F grading system. It was a win for Morales, by then the lieutenant governor.
Even after entering politics as the Grant County clerk and then becoming a state senator, Morales stayed involved in schools.
He compiled a record of 203-49 as the head baseball coach at Silver and Cobre high schools. His 2008 Cobre team won a state championship, though it was the smallest Class 3A high school in New Mexico. Morales' teams at Cobre finished as state runner-up three other times.
Morales in 2017 was inducted into the New Mexico High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
In campaigns for public office, he'd recount what he told his Cobre players when someone doubted them. Being the poorest, the least publicized, the biggest underdog, didn't matter. All things were possible with commitment and effort.
Morales would need more than motivational speeches should he inherit the job of governor. He would face even more critics than Lujan Grisham.
The state Republican Party almost daily has lambasted her strategy to check a spreading disease. Republican Chairman Steve Pearce lost the governor's race to Lujan Grisham. With his bruised ego, Pearce second-guesses all her decisions.
Morales would get the same treatment from Pearce. Beyond that, a half-dozen Democrats who would want to run for governor in 2022 might take aim at Morales. Lujan Grisham at least has been free of that sort of insurgency.
It's been a bad year for tens of thousands of New Mexicans. Lujan Grisham has lived in a pressure cooker.
There's nothing hypothetical about what would happen if Morales replaced her. His seat would be even hotter.
