RIO RANCHO — In a continued effort to get New Mexico to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a plan requiring vehicle manufacturers to provide an increasing number of electric models in the state over the next decade. 

The Advanced Clean Cars & Advanced Trucks rule requires manufacturers to ensure at least 43% of all cars and 15% to 20% of all trucks sold in New Mexico are electric models by the 2026 calendar year. 

Over time, those percentage levels will grow to 82% for cars and between 40% and 75% for trucks, with those rates depending on their class, by 2034.

Recommended for you