RIO RANCHO — In a continued effort to get New Mexico to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a plan requiring vehicle manufacturers to provide an increasing number of electric models in the state over the next decade.
The Advanced Clean Cars & Advanced Trucks rule requires manufacturers to ensure at least 43% of all cars and 15% to 20% of all trucks sold in New Mexico are electric models by the 2026 calendar year.
Over time, those percentage levels will grow to 82% for cars and between 40% and 75% for trucks, with those rates depending on their class, by 2034.
That does not mean each dealership has to ensure 43% of the cars it sells are electric. James Kenney, Cabinet secretary of the state Environment Department, said manufacturers need to "average out" the number among lots that sell their products in the state.
He said his agency's Environmental Improvement Board will have to review and approve the rule.
The goal of the new rule, the governor said, is to get more electric and hydrogen vehicles on the road in an effort to reduce emission rates in the transportation sector.
She said nothing in the rules, which could be finalized and posted on the Environmental Department's website as soon as Friday, would require New Mexicans to buy electric vehicles.
But during a news conference at a Rio Rancho Ford dealership, she said the plan will provide more access to electric vehicles to consumers who want them.
Still, it's unclear if more electric vehicles on the lot will lead to more sales of those vehicles.
Nationwide, the purchase and use of electric vehicles is on the rise, according to a January Kelley Blue Book report that said 5.8% of new American vehicles bought in 2022 were electric — an increase from 3.2% in 2021
Chalmers Ford General Manager Andy Strebe said interest in electric vehicles is growing at the dealership. He said he is seeing a "revolution" on the showroom floor in terms of the number of electric cars that are in demand.
He said the new emissions rule, which he supports, will help Ford dealerships in the state "sell what people want."
Though affordability remains an issue for people wanting to buy electric — at the end of 2022, the average price of an electric vehicle was $61,488, compared with $49,507 for all non-electric passenger cars and trucks, according to Kelley Blue Book — Strebe noted Tesla recently dropped the price of its Model Y SUV.
Bloomberg recently reported the Model Y, which it described as the top-selling vehicle in the country in 2022, now starts at $46,990, which is lower than the national average for non-electric passenger cars and trucks. Strebe said Ford is lowering its electric car prices, as well, in response to Tesla's action.
Incentivizing manufacturers to buy into the plan may be another challenge, one the state Legislature likely will tackle when it convenes in mid-January.
Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces and chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said in an interview at the Ford dealership the Legislature will work to create incentives to encourage manufacturers to turn out more electric vehicles.
He said there are opportunities to utilize Local Economic Development Act funds, manufacturing tax break incentives and advanced energy resource programs, among other measures, to encourage dealers to adhere to the rule.
Representatives of several conservation groups in the state praised the plan Monday.
Lucas Herndon of ProgressNow New Mexico said in an interview Monday "we are happy to see the governor take on the issue of vehicle emissions ... these are good goals."
Just last month ProgressNow New Mexico launched a statewide ad campaign criticizing Lujan Grisham for her line-item veto of clean energy tax credits and pocket veto of geothermal development as an alternative energy source.
Samantha Kao, climate and energy advocate for Conservation Voters New Mexico, said in an interview the new rule can "totally" decrease emissions in a state where the transportation sector is its second largest source, according to a 2021 state interagency climate change task force report.
She said the governor's plan to get the rule approved and in place by the end of the calendar year is "really encouraging."
Camilla Feibelman, director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, said in an interview the new rule "really amounts to saved lives for New Mexicans from air pollution." She said her organization has been pushing the state to adopt these rules, which will help "address the climate crisis and make electric vehicles more accessible."
Not all conservation groups were totally supportive of the plan.
Ennedith López, policy campaign manager for Youth United for Climate Crisis Action wrote in an email Monday, "We welcome the administration's effort to tackle transportation sector emissions from new vehicles. However, we urge the governor to move beyond consumer-market-based initiatives."
She added the state "cannot continue taking half-measures while drilling toward disaster, permitting record levels of oil and gas extraction in the Permian [Basin]."