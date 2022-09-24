062422-Protest03-rgb.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks to hundreds of abortion rights supporters who gathered at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque when Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Taxpayers didn't waste any time telling Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham how they felt about her plan to spend $10 million to build a clinic near the Texas border that would provide abortion services and other reproductive health care.

Within hours of announcing she was designating the funding from her capital outlay money in the upcoming legislative session, the governor started to receive emails from New Mexicans who were incensed by the decision, according to documents obtained under a public records request.

Some of the initial emails were laced with insults.

