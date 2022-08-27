Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office says the number of people employed in the leisure and hospitality industries exceeds the pre-pandemic level, and the number of restaurants also is higher than before COVID-19 crippled eateries around the state.
The Governor's Office said the state Department of Workforce Solutions estimates 100.6 percent of jobs in leisure and hospitality have returned, with a 2.9 percent increase in employment in food service establishments in June over the same time three years ago. The latter increase was pinned to an analysis from the National Restaurant Association.
The governor's news release also said the state has issued permits for 9,700 food establishments as of June.
The numbers, made public Friday, are in stark contrast to a recent New Mexico Restaurant Association report that said the state lost nearly 1,100 full-service restaurants and about 20,000 jobs in that industry between December 2019 and December 2021.
The flurry of statistics, coming as a gubernatorial campaign heats up, points to the long-brewing controversy over pandemic policies — and how recovery, jobs and the number of available workers to fill those positions often create a dizzying contrast in perspectives.
Lujan Grisham took criticism for the closures and restrictions she imposed during the pandemic, with Republican lawmakers and others charging her polices would lead to the closure of businesses and loss of jobs across the state.
Though conditions have improved, some local hotel and restaurant owners note that while there may be people taking jobs, they're not staying in them for long.
"We’re always looking for people; we’re always looking for people," said Jeff Posa, who runs Posa's Restaurant on Rodeo Road and has been in the industry for 30 years. "I haven't seen this kind of turnaround in all the years I've been in the business."
Despite raising starting wages to $16 per hour, Posa said it's "still a fight to keep employees."
He said business is good and he could easily hire another six to eight employees at his Santa Fe location but can't find enough workers to run a satellite Posa's restaurant he wants to open in Los Alamos.
Paul Margetson, Hotel Santa Fe’s managing partner, agreed filling positions is much tougher than creating them. He said "job growth does not mean people are in those jobs." Margetson said he has about 30 job openings.
"We’re not back to pre-pandemic levels for staffing, for sure," he added. "It’s challenging to find people."
As a result, the hotel restaurant is closed for lunch and rooms get cleaned every other day rather than every day, Margetson said.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association's report used gross receipts figures from December 2019 through December 2021. The association said there were 96,000 jobs in the restaurant industry in 2019 and only about 75,000 as of last December. The National Restaurant Association puts that number, as of July, at 76,600.
Efforts to reach a representative of the National Restaurant Association for comment Friday were unsuccessful. Carol Wight, president of the state association, declined to comment on the new report, other than to note her data points ran through December 2021 and the state's data ran through June, a difference of six months.
She said it would not be unusual to see at least a 2 percent increase in jobs in the restaurant industry "in six months … coming out of the pandemic."
Stacy Johnston, spokeswoman for the state Department of Workforce Solutions, said the job numbers refer to the number of people working, not the number of jobs available in the industry.
"The employment [in the restaurant and hotel industry] is above where we were in March 2020," she said.
Johnston said job trends indicate "demands are on the rise in the leisure and hospitality industry because more people are out and about, traveling more and needing to eat more … that may mean restaurants and hotels are staffing up."
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics guidelines, the leisure industry includes the hospitality, arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, so it's unclear if all the job growth reported by the Governor's Office relates directly to just hotels, motels and other visitor comfort businesses.
Johnston said her agency can help those businesses find qualified people to fill those slots through such measures as job searches, job recruitment events and applicant screenings.
"We're definitely geared to get those positions filled," she said.