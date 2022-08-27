Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office says the number of people employed in the leisure and hospitality industries exceeds the pre-pandemic level, and the number of restaurants also is higher than before COVID-19 crippled eateries around the state.

The Governor's Office said the state Department of Workforce Solutions estimates 100.6 percent of jobs in leisure and hospitality have returned, with a 2.9 percent increase in employment in food service establishments in June over the same time three years ago. The latter increase was pinned to an analysis from the National Restaurant Association.

The governor's news release also said the state has issued permits for 9,700 food establishments as of June. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

