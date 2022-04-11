Then-U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham with her mother, Sonja Lujan, before the pandemic. The governor has been unable to see her mother, who lives in an assisted living facility in Albuquerque, during the pandemic.
The mother of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham died Sunday of natural causes, the Governor's Office announced Monday.
Sonja Lujan was 82, according to a news release.
In a statement, the governor paid tribute to her mother, calling her a role model — particularly as she cared for Lujan Grisham's disabled sister, Kimberly, who died at age 21.
“My mother was truly one of a kind," Lujan Grisham said. "Like so many caring and devoted mothers, she became a dedicated advocate for my sister Kimberly and children with disabilities across the country simply because there was no other choice.
"She worked to right every wrong and fought for the best standard of care, refusing to back down when she knew there was more that could be done," Lujan Grisham added. "Her tenacity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges has inspired me every single day of my adult life. She taught me to fight hard — to make sure no one is left behind, that no family is lacking the support they need and deserve."
Sonja Lujan also is survived by a son, Gregory Lujan.
Lujan Grisham often cited her mother as an inspiration for her own career and would often speak of her inability to visit with her during the COVID-19 pandemic when her mother was living in an assisted living facility in Albuquerque.
The Senate Republican Caucus issued a news statement offering its condolences to the governor as she mourns her mother.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.