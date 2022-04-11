Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham often has referred to her mother, Sonja Lujan, as a tireless advocate for disabled children and an inspiration for her career.
Lujan, 82, died Sunday of natural causes in hospice care at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe, the Governor’s Office said in a news release Monday.
The governor paid tribute to her mother, calling Lujan a role model — particularly as she cared for her physically disabled daughter Kimberly, who died at 21.
“My mother was truly one of a kind,” Lujan Grisham said in the statement. “Like so many caring and devoted mothers, she became a dedicated advocate for my sister Kimberly and children with disabilities across the country simply because there was no other choice.
“She worked to right every wrong and fought for the best standard of care, refusing to back down when she knew there was more that could be done,” Lujan Grisham added. “Her tenacity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges has inspired me every single day of my adult life.”
According to information provided by the Governor’s Office, Lujan was born Sonja Lee Jackson on Jan. 18, 1940, in Brazil, Ind. Her father served in the U.S. Air Force, and she often lived abroad when he was stationed overseas.
In 1959, she married Llewellyn Eugene “Buddy” Lujan, a U.S. Air Force veteran and dentist who was known for providing free community dental care to the poor. He died in 2011.
Lujan Grisham said in a 2013 Politico interview her parents fought “to protect their family. … That inspired me to want to make a difference not only for us but for other families.”
State Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, said he recalled the Lujan family, including Sonja, “always being involved in the community. It was a very strong, supportive family of our governor.”
Sonja Lujan, he said, “would not get discouraged.”
Kimberly Lujan’s childhood challenges included a brain tumor and blindness, disabling conditions that pushed her mother into advocacy work. Her efforts to find a prekindergarten program for Kimberly in the early 1970s helped fuel the start of New Vistas, a 51-year-old local nonprofit that works to provide an array of services for people with disabilities.
Mary Russell, the first executive director of New Vistas, said Sonja Lujan was “determined. She was certainly an advocate in this field.”
Lujan was a member of the Santa Fe Junior Women’s Club, Russell said, which at that time had a mission of helping to fulfill unmet needs in the community.
Women in the club helped spearhead New Vistas.
“Kimberly and Sonja Lujan were the reason we went in that direction,” Russell said.
As a mother, Sonja Lujan “was determined to find something suitable for her daughter [Kimberly] so she could be with other children at that age, starting preschool and having the experiences that we now expect if you have a child who has a disability.”
Lujan Grisham often referred to her mother during the coronavirus pandemic, speaking of her own personal pain in not being able to visit with Lujan at an assisted living facility in Albuquerque due to the public health orders.
She posted annual Mother’s Day salutations to Lujan, including one with a photo of her visiting her mother in 2021, after the most severe health restrictions were lifted.
She wrote in one Mother’s Day Facebook post, “My mother is the embodiment of a strong, New Mexican woman and I’m so proud to be her daughter.”
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, wrote in an email Monday, “My heart goes out to Governor Lujan Grisham and her family as they grieve the death of her mother, Sonja Lujan. I know how difficult it is to lose a parent. I also know that Sonja’s fighting spirit lives on in Michelle’s determination to make life better for the people of our state.”
Sonja Lujan also is survived by a son, Gregory Lujan, who lives in Santa Fe and works in the hospitality business.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Sorry to hear of the Governors loss of her mother. Her mother was lucky to have come home from a nursing facility to live her remaining days with family. If her mother was a victim of a court ordered guardianship it would be a different story. My mother was forced into a facility because the court appointed professionals bankrupted her. Many of these corporate guardians and conservator's have a financial interest, not a care interest. There are ALOT of them in this state and I'm sure the governor is aware of them because she appoints many of the judges who oversee these cases. It's questionable if my mother will ever be able to come home to die because no one listens to her nor her family members whom she entrusted to take care of her through her power of attorney documents that the judge revoked, no questions asked.
Losing a parent is extremely painful, even when it's "expected". My heart is sad for our Governor. May the entire family find solace and consolation during these hard days. And may Mrs. Lujan rest eternally in Peace, and may her memory be a blessing. 🙏🏽
Lo siento mucho.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.