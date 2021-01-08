Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's legislative director announced Friday he is running for the soon-to-be open U.S. House seat now held by Congresswoman Deb Haaland, who has been nominated for interior secretary.
"I don't have to tell you that the events this week have made it clear that it really matters who represents us in Washington," Victor Reyes wrote on Twitter.
"It's critical that we continue to have a real progressive leader fighting for us. Today, I'm proud to announce my campaign for Congress," he wrote.
Reyes released a 1½-minute campaign ad in which he said he would be a voice for people who feel "they don't have the words or the power themselves."
"That's what being a representative in Congress should be all about," he says in the ad. "Listening to people and being their voice. That's what I've done my whole life."
Reyes said he's been a voice for others as a top aide to the governor, as chair of New Mexico's Community Development Council, as a community organizer and advocate "and as a person of color from the LGBTQ community."
"It's so critical that we continue to have a real progressive leader fighting for us and our shared values," he says in the campaign ad as a picture of him standing next to Haaland appears on the screen.
