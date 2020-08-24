The initial meeting of the Governor’s Council for Racial Justice faced a unique challenge Monday: determining how such a large, diverse group should begin the process of consensus building.
More than 30 people were involved in the two-hour virtual meeting, which included the council’s creator, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The group introduced its leadership: Albuquerque’s Alexandria Taylor, deputy director of the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs and a member of board of the ACLU of New Mexico was named chairwoman and Stephen Archuleta of Taos was named vice chairman. Archuleta was the director of juvenile justice for New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department and also served as Taos County manager.
Lujan Grisham said she created the group to advise the administration and monitor state institutions to hold them “accountable for taking action to end systemic racism and ensure that all persons receive fair and equal treatment and opportunities.”
She said it was a challenge to find a large enough group to represent a diverse range of expertise and advocacy on issues regarding race.
“I hope this becomes a dynamic council, where we figure other ways to engage New Mexicans and experts around the country to help us navigate and identify the best strategies,” Lujan Grisham said.
Taylor’s biggest task was listening to members’ views on topics they deemed important. She added the group must zero in on a few key issues it can take action on in advance of the legislative session that starts in January.
“I was in a listening mode to hear what was coming up,” Taylor said.
Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, a member of the Council on Racial Justice, told the group she was hoping to reintroduce a bill she had sponsored during the special legislative session in June that would have required state agencies and organizations receiving state funding to develop and implement policies to counter institutional racism.
The measure passed the Senate but did not get a hearing before the full House. Lopez had helped draft a similar bill that passed the House and Senate in 2017 but was vetoed by then-Gov. Susana Martinez.
“We were almost there, but we’re back at it,” Lopez said. “If it needs some changes, I’m open to it. … Let’s get it done.”
The group also discussed the need for possible changes in police training and policies, especially when it comes to responding to mental health crises and domestic abuse.
Taylor said a general idea that resonated throughout the meeting was a “racial justice impact assessment,” a systematic examination of how different racial and ethnic groups likely would be affected by any proposed action or decision by those in power.
The council will meet again at 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.