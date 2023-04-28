Allegations of sexual abuse and hazing within two New Mexico college sports programs this spring have prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to call for legislative action in the 2024 session.

"I — along with my administration — have ZERO tolerance for abuse of any kind, and I will root out cultures of hazing and abuse at every higher education institution in New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said in a statement issued by her office Friday afternoon. "In the next legislative session, I will be putting anti-hazing and abuse legislation on the call, making it unequivocal in state law that hazing is a crime and those who do harm to others will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Lujan Grisham's office issued the statement after a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Thursday against Eastern New Mexico University sports administrators, a coach and the school's board of regents. The complaint alleges sexual abuse perpetrated by the husband of former Greyhounds women's basketball coach Meghan De Los Reyes and contends athletic director Paul Weir did nothing to stop it.

