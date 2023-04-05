After failing to get several major gun-control measures across the finish line during this year's 60-day legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday she plans ask lawmakers to reconsider a ban on assault weapons in New Mexico next year.
"I have every intention of putting an assault weapons ban on the call in the 30-day session," the governor said during a news conference at the Capitol.
"I'm expecting to get that done," she added.
The governor made the announcement when asked about a bill the Legislature passed this year that paves the way for funding security improvements at schools.
"I think we need more security measures in our schools, and I'm looking for a variety of opportunities even with some of the more generic funding in the capital bills about how that might move itself into better cameras, places were we do drop-offs and pickups that we know are a bit safer," Lujan Grisham said.
"If you aren't still reeling from the elementary school shooting in Tennessee, I don't understand, I don't understand where you are," she said, referring to the March 27 shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead.
The shooter, a former student at the school where the shooting took place, was shot and killed by police. She was armed with two semiautomatic rifles and a 9 mm handgun during the attack, according to police.
Lujan Grisham called for an assault weapons ban in her State of the State speech this year. While several bills to ban certain types of rifles or to limit magazine capacity were introduced this year, none of them made it to a vote on the House or Senate floor. Lawmakers this year did pass a bill penalizing people whose guns end up in the hands of children who use them to commit crimes, as well as a bill punishing "straw buyers" who purchase guns for people who can't legally have them.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.