012523_JG_MLGSaftey4.jpg (copy)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during public safety news conference in January at the state Capitol.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

After failing to get several major gun-control measures across the finish line during this year's 60-day legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday she plans ask lawmakers to reconsider a ban on assault weapons in New Mexico next year.

"I have every intention of putting an assault weapons ban on the call in the 30-day session," the governor said during a news conference at the Capitol.

"I'm expecting to get that done," she added.

