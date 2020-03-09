Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed a bill Monday that would have authorized local road funding and is considering more vetoes of recently approved public works projects amid uncertainty around plunging oil prices and the economic toll of coronavirus.
In her first veto of the year, Lujan Grisham rejected Senate Bill 232, which would have provided $49.5 million for local roads projects, and instead will send that money to the state's reserves. She said the spending was “not warranted” given the economic impact of COVID-19 and declining crude oil prices was unclear.
“While local infrastructure funding is important and necessary, all expenditures of taxpayer dollars must be viewed through the lenses of prudence and restraint,” the governor wrote in a letter Monday explaining her veto. “Fiscal responsibility is paramount.”
Additionally, Lujan Grisham’s office confirmed the governor was mulling over more potential cuts, including line-item vetoes on road spending in the main budget bill and other infrastructure projects in capital outlay legislation approved by lawmakers during this year's legislative session.
Sen. John Arthur Smith agreed cuts would be feasible within $180 million in general fund road spending earmarked in House Bill 2.
“It’s low-hanging fruit,” said Smith, D-Deming and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
There also could be vetoes in $147 million in general fund money set aside for capital outlay projects in House Bill 349, said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.
“It’s about making sure we don’t overspend based on revenue projections,” said Lundstrom, D-Gallup. “Our revenue projections that we based the budget on are too high based on what we’re getting.”
Lundstrom suggested some road spending should be spared, however.
“I’d hate to see it all come out of roads,” she said.
Decisions regarding those other bills have not yet been finalized, the Governor’s Office said.
The possibility of line-item vetoes on the fiscal year 2021 budget was raised last week after global oil prices plummeted amid the economic impact of coronavirus and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ failure to reach a deal to stabilize prices.
Global markets worsened on Monday, when crude prices took their biggest daily hit since the 1991 Gulf War. The fall was spurred by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The U.S. stock market posted its biggest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis as the Dow fell over 2,000 points.
If prices remain low for a sustained period of time, that could mean New Mexico won’t take in as much revenue as state economists had projected. The scenario is particularly worrisome given that 45 percent of the state's revenue is dependent on oil and gas.
Under state law, governors can perform line-item vetoes by striking individual parts of appropriations bills. Lujan Grisham has until Wednesday to sign HB 2, which calls for a $7.6 billion budget for next fiscal year, as well as capital outlay legislation.
"In the coming hours, we will continue evaluating how best to ensure the balanced and well-intentioned investments of House Bill 2 are executed and delivered to New Mexicans all across the state," Lujan Grisham said Monday.
Both SB 232 as well as the potential other areas the governor is considering fall into the category of nonrecurring general fund spending. Smith said he believed it was unlikely the governor would veto recurring spending for state agencies.
Smith and Lundstrom said they weren't specifically recommending line-item vetoes. However, Smith said last week he wouldn’t object to them if the governor decided they were necessary.
“I would support [the governor] on that,” Smith reiterated on Monday. “In my conversation with her last week, she was acting very responsible and very engaged.”
House Speaker Brian Egolf said Monday it was “really important not to overcorrect” on budget matters.
“I have a feeling the governor is not going to overreact to two days of news,” said Egolf, D-Santa Fe. “Everyone is very much keeping their wits about them. I get no sense whatsoever of panic or undue concern.”
He said that it was important not to cut back on budget items relating to education or economic development because they would help the state decrease its dependence on oil and gas in the long term.
Egolf added that when making line-item vetoes, governors can’t reduce numbers and must instead strike out an entire line from the budget.
“In most cases, you’re cancelling programs and I don’t think there’s a lot of appetite for that,” he said.
The global spread of COVID-19 has negatively impacted economic activity and hurt demand for oil, causing crude prices to fall last week. Then over the weekend, Russia and Saudi Arabia both said they would raise production after the former refused to agree Friday to an OPEC deal to cut output in a bid to stabilize prices.
“Those factors combine to put us in a challenging short-term price perspective,” Ryan Flynn, executive director of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said Monday. “Operators are going to respond with respect to their production levels.”
Still, Flynn said his organization expected long-term demand in New Mexico to remain strong and that the industry in the Permian Basin would be able to ride out the current turmoil.
"Our position in the Permian remains very strong, and we’ll be able to withstand some of the headwinds we’re experiencing in the short term,” he said.
He added production in the state remained strong even in recent months when oil prices fell somewhat.
“What we’ve seen in the Permian is production has remained strong notwithstanding pricing being relatively soft prior to the recent dip,” he said.
New Mexico produced 32.8 million barrels in December, the highest monthly output in the state’s history. Last week, the state's total rig count increased to a record high of 116, according to oil field service company Baker Hughes.
But Lujan Grisham emphasized caution Monday.
“We do not yet know the degree to which COVID-19 and declining oil prices will impact our state’s economy,” she wrote. “Given this uncertainty, I bear a heightened obligation to ensure that all significant expenditures constitute a demonstrably sound investment in New Mexico.”
