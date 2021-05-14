A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can go maskless in most places, state officials said New Mexico will follow suit.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday in a news release that in most cases, "fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in either indoor or outdoor settings."
There are some exceptions. Masks must still be worn in schools, health care centers, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and while riding public transportation.
People who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks in public settings, according to the new state directive.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is the ticket to a safe and healthy COVID-free future,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We are close and getting closer. But that all depends on New Mexicans continuing to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
This is good news. That is assuming, of course, that the unvaccinated follow the Governor's direction and continue to wear masks.
Well, if the unvaccinated are going to remove their masks and go around putting themselves at risk, I'm not going to care about them.
Yep. Personal responsibility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.