051920Masks_39.JPG

Two men sit on a bench on the Plaza last May without wearing masks. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can go maskless in most places, state officials said New Mexico will follow suit. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday in a news release that in most cases, "fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in either indoor or outdoor settings."

There are some exceptions. Masks must still be worn in schools, health care centers, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and while riding public transportation. 

People who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks in public settings, according to the new state directive. 

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

“Getting vaccinated is the ticket to a safe and healthy COVID-free future,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We are close and getting closer. But that all depends on New Mexicans continuing to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

(3) comments

John Cook

This is good news. That is assuming, of course, that the unvaccinated follow the Governor's direction and continue to wear masks.

David Gunter

Well, if the unvaccinated are going to remove their masks and go around putting themselves at risk, I'm not going to care about them.

Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

Yep. Personal responsibility.

