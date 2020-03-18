At a noon press briefing, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will be issuing an emergency public health order on Thursday a virtual shut down of the service industry in New Mexico as another five coronavirus cases were discovered, brining the total to 28 cases by Wednesday afternoon.
Lujan Grisham praised many New Mexico residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines to slow to the spread of the virus, but stressed "there are still far too many New Mexicans coming into contact with one another. We take that very seriously."
The goal is to prevent a surge in severe COVID-19 cases that overwhelm the hospital system, the governor said.
"It has huge economic consequences. It has huge personal consequences," she said.
On Thursday, the governor will order the following:
• Shopping malls, recreational facilities, health clubs, spas, movie theaters and flea markets will be ordered closed
• Offices will be asked to limit the number of people not working from home as much as possible
• Casinos, horse racing facilities and bars will be closed immediately
• Hotels, motels and other lodging facilities will be limited to 50 percent capacity
• Restaurants, eateries and breweries will be limited to take out and delivery services only
Lujan Grisham and the Department of Health also issued the following guidelines Wednesday morning regarding the COVID-19 virus:
Testing for COVID-19
- People not displaying COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be tested. Those symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath and/or muscle cramping. Testing must be prioritized for those who are exhibiting symptoms.
- Workplaces should not mandate that employees be tested for the virus unless they are exhibiting the symptoms.
- The above will help New Mexico have enough medical supplies, including testing kits and personal protective equipment for health care staff.
Entering medical facilities
- Officials are urging people with symptoms of COVID-19 to not enter healthcare facilities without contacting those facilities first.
- Unless people have serious, emergent symptoms, they should not enter emergency departments as that puts others at risk, increasing the potential to both infect others in the facility and reduce its ability to care for other patients.
- Around 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild. There is no specific treatment for the virus and most cases will resolve on their own.
- As always, people should seek medical attention if they are having trouble breathing or significant shortness of breath.
Travelers
- The Department of Health is asking everyone who has traveled into New Mexico from outside the state to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for any symptoms.
- Anyone exhibiting the COVID-19 symptoms should call the state’s hotline at 855-600-3453 and press option 2.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
