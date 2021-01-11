The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday unveiled a $7.3 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed budget, which represents a 3 percent increase from the current fiscal year, includes $475 million for additional pandemic relief for New Mexico and $893.1 million in total funds for behavioral health support.
"Amid great adversity, I recommend a fiscally responsible budget while maintaining essential funding for our public education moonshot, for the innovative economic diversification and opportunity New Mexicans expect, for the community, public safety, and much more," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
"The pandemic and economic uncertainty may have disrupted our forward momentum in job creation, child wellbeing improvements, and various other policy emphasis areas, but we are ready to bounce back quickly and robustly," the governor added. "This budget recommendation is our first step to position New Mexico to prosper in a post-pandemic world."
The governor's proposed budget recommends maintaining reserves at 25 percent.
Other budget highlights include $193 million for the continued rollout of early childhood education and care investments; $5.1 million for youth, adolescent and young adult suicide prevention; $25 million to restore and revitalize the tourism economy; and $10 million from the general fund for broadband expansion across New Mexico, "which should be bolstered by significant funding from capital outlay," the state Department of Finance and Administration said in a news release.
Stay tuned for updates.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Governor Grisham,
When do you plan to address the Guardianship Crisis in New Mexico? The Attorney General Hector Balderas, reached out to you almost 2 years ago in a public letter that was published in The Albuquerque Journal. I have not heard anything regarding your response to his letter.
The New Mexico Guardianship Association has also reached out to you regarding the implementation of services to their clients during this COVID-19 pandemic. I have not heard anything regarding a response from you on this issue either.
Although SB19 and SB395 are now statutes there are still many incidents of fraudulent guardianships and District Judges not following the state statutes.
The Guardianship Reform Implementation Steering Committee is aware of my concerns because I have been having communications with Representative Daymon Ely and Patricia Galindo, AOC attorney.
I agree that Early Childhood Education is an important issue in our state. I was an educator having given 36 years of my life to educating New Mexico's children.
However, the violation( human rights, civil rights, and financial) of elderly and incapacitated New Mexicans trapped in a court-appointed corporate guardianship is also a very critical issue in our state.
When will this issue be addressed and resolved?
Thank you.
Lorraine Mendiola
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.