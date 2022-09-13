Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will join President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping new law Democrats will try to use as leverage ahead of the November midterm elections.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat running for reelection in what polls show to be a tight race against Republican Mark Ronchetti, left New Mexico on Monday and is scheduled to return Friday.
Her week out of state will include a mix of business, political and personal affairs.
In addition to attending the bill signing ceremony at the president's invitation, the governor will meet with federal officials to advocate for additional wildfire relief for New Mexico, which was hit with the largest wildfire in state history, followed by massive flooding in the burn scar.
While she's in Washington, D.C., Lujan Grisham "will also have a consultation on an ongoing knee injury with an orthopedic surgeon ... from whom she has previously received treatment," Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email.
In recent photos, the 62-year-old governor has been seen wearing a brace on her right knee.
"The governor enjoys many activities, like cycling and skiing, and has a knee injury from several years ago that never fully resolved," Sackett wrote. "She recently aggravated that injury ... and she will be reviewing treatment options with her orthopedic surgeon."
After meeting with federal officials and receiving a consultation, Lujan Grisham will remain in the nation's capital and also travel to New York for "political engagements," according to Sackett, who referred inquiries about the governor's political affairs to her reelection campaign.
Delaney Corcoran, a campaign spokeswoman, offered few details.
"The governor will be attending some political meetings with advocates, supporters, and donors during her visit to D.C. and New York," Corcoran said in a statement.