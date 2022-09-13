Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will join President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping new law Democrats will try to use as leverage ahead of the November midterm elections.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat running for reelection in what polls show to be a tight race against Republican Mark Ronchetti, left New Mexico on Monday and is scheduled to return Friday.

Her week out of state will include a mix of business, political and personal affairs.

