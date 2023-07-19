Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces the creation of an organized crime commission during a May 24 news conference at the Capitol. Lujan Grisham touted New Mexico's investments in education during a gathering Wednesday at the White House.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham touted New Mexico’s investments in education, from pre-K to college, during a gathering Wednesday at the White House.
“We’re doing the value-added payments that create incentives and quality and professional development and housing. We also pay for college — two-year, four-year, part-time, full-time, anytime, anywhere — the most robust college investment in America today,” she said during the White House States Convening on Child Care event.
“It is what is driving companies to come to New Mexico,” added Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who was elected to a second term in November. “Every single company that’s coming to the state of New Mexico is now in their recruitment literature identifying the cradle-to-career investments.”
The governor, however, acknowledged New Mexico continues to struggle with “hundreds of years of institutional poverty.”
“It makes it very hard to climb out and when you get ranked in the bottom of the country, you’re at the Earth’s core trying to come out of that environment,” she said. “For all of the advocates and policymakers here, you know that there’s not a single effort that changes all of that. It’s every effort, and it’s really staying the course.”
Although previously reported, the governor told the audience she was announcing what her office later called the largest-ever expansion of pre-K programs in New Mexico.
“We are announcing today $98 million more dollars. Why don’t we just round that up [to $100 million]? I’ll find another
$2 million,” the governor said.
“That’s another 3,000 kiddos that are 3 years old that are going to go to early childhood education because I want every 3- and 4-year-old in the state, no matter where they live, to have high-quality access,” she said.
The event featured more than 90 state legislators from 41 states “to support state actions to make child care more affordable for working families, increase child care provider supply, and improve job quality for child care workers,” according to a statement from the White House. As well as Lujan Grisham, first lady Jill Biden and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also spoke.