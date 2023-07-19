052423_LS_PressConference_2.jpg (copy)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces the creation of an organized crime commission during a May 24 news conference at the Capitol. Lujan Grisham touted New Mexico's investments in education during a gathering Wednesday at the White House. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham touted New Mexico’s investments in education, from pre-K to college, during a gathering Wednesday at the White House.

“We’re doing the value-added payments that create incentives and quality and professional development and housing. We also pay for college — two-year, four-year, part-time, full-time, anytime, anywhere — the most robust college investment in America today,” she said during the White House States Convening on Child Care event.

“It is what is driving companies to come to New Mexico,” added Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who was elected to a second term in November. “Every single company that’s coming to the state of New Mexico is now in their recruitment literature identifying the cradle-to-career investments.”

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you