Governor touts hopes for early childhood education at conference

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told a large gathering of educators, child care professionals and state employees Monday she has high expectations for the future of child care in New Mexico.
At a conference dedicated to early education and treating the childhood trauma many New Mexico kids face, Lujan Grisham told a crowd of 650 at Santa Fe Community Convention Center she wants the state to lead the way with child care for all.
“No state in the country has adequately figured out what you do to make child care both really available and affordable,” Lujan Grisham said. “Why can’t we make New Mexico the first state in the nation to have universal, free child care?”
While the Governor’s Office has not named the first cabinet secretary of the state’s new Early Childhood Education and Care Department, scheduled to begin operations July 1, 2020, creating a sustainable funding method for the concept of educating kids at a younger age has been key for the administration in recent months.
At a recent Legislative Finance Committee meeting, state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson proposed creating a new permanent fund for early childhood education, much of it derived from oil and gas revenue. She said once established, it could generate as much as $50 million a year.
Lujan Grisham said she expects the Legislature to invest between $200 million and $400 million into an early childhood education fund during January’s session.
Universal child care, on the other hand, will be a bigger project.
“Universal child care is hard — quite frankly it will be more expensive than early childhood education,” Lujan Grisham said. “And this is why no state has done it. We need to figure it out. There has got to be a variety of ways to do it.”
Santa Fe Community College houses a kids campus with classrooms for those between eight weeks and 5 years old. The college also is the headquarters for a statewide home-visiting program that educates first-time parents in 21 of New Mexico’s 33 counties. As a hub of the state’s early childhood research, SFCC has model programs for effective support for traumatized children.
The challenge for Lujan Grisham and the new early childhood department, which will take over the state’s home-visiting program from the Children Youth and Families Department, is spreading successful models into a statewide structure.
“The problem with a lot of places is that there will be really high-quality practices, but they’ll be a tiny little program when the need is tremendous — a therapeutic preschool for kids that does great work, but serves 25 kids when the need in the community is 1,200 kids,” said Bruce Perry, a psychiatrist and author who was the keynote speaker.
“The dilemma is getting the power of government to move away from these tiny little promising pilots,” he said. “[Lujan Grisham] understands this. The governor wants this to be systemic, and systemic on a level that is not being done in many states.”
While Lujan Grisham is confident the Legislature will back the new permanent fund for early childhood education, the state will continue to rely on federal support, as well as private foundations and non-profits, to expand child care. Federally funded Early Head Start and Head Start programs provide education, health and social services to kids 5 and under for families with incomes below the poverty level — $25,750 per year for a family of four.
“It takes a community to make a difference for a child. CYFD cannot do it alone,” said Jennifer Duran-Sallee, director of the early childhood center at SFCC. “From a strategic standpoint, we have to go after federal funds as aggressively as possible by making sure we apply for every Head Start dollar we can. Any child that qualifies we should be making sure they get Head Start dollars.”