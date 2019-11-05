Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham emphasized her administration’s efforts to help the environment and fight climate change Tuesday, saying she is willing to take positions that aren’t necessarily favored by the oil and gas industry.
Asked about criticism of comments she made last month at the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference, Lujan Grisham said she aims to represent all New Mexicans rather than picking a side between the energy industry and environmentalists.
“I work for every single New Mexican — whether you’re in oil and gas, whether you’re in renewable energy, whether you’re a Republican, independent or Democrat,” the governor told reporters Tuesday at a Western Governors Association conference in Santa Fe.
Lujan Grisham promised in October to work with the oil and gas industry on key issues, telling executives at a summit that state departments “work for you” and that New Mexico “has an all-of-the-above energy investment.” Protesters outside that event voiced opposition at her presence at an oil conference, and The New Mexican later received a number of online comments and letters to the editor critical of the governor’s remarks there.
On Tuesday, Lujan Grisham said she was “disappointed” by that reaction but acknowledged “people ought to constructively criticize what we say.” She pointed out that her administration has set goals to reduce carbon emissions, established new fuel economy standards and is working on new methane emission regulations.
“I would say to folks who I made nervous in that speech that the proof is what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” she said.
“In oil and gas, I would guess that they would prefer that we don’t do the methane rule,” she added, “and I would guess that they prefer that we don’t worry about water, and I would guess that they prefer that all of the money that’s coming into the state go right back into their communities, so that they have to spend less on infrastructure. None of those things are going to happen.”
