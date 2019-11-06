Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to name Elizabeth Groginsky as New Mexico’s first secretary of early childhood education Wednesday afternoon at a news conference.
Groginsky, who is assistant superintendent of early learning for the District of Columbia, will be appointed as the cabinet secretary of New Mexico’s newly created Early Childhood Education and Care Department, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Under legislation passed earlier this year, pre-K programs currently under several departments will move to the centralized early childhood department.
In addition to her position at the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Groginsky has also been an advisor on early childhood matters to a Colorado governor, led a school readiness partnership for an international organization, and administered a Head Start agency.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.