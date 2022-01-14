Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver the annual State of the State address Tuesday remotely "out of an abundance of caution due to heightened spread of COVID-19."
Her office made the announcement Friday.
The speech will be live-streamed on the governor's website, Facebook page and YouTube account. KNME-TV will also carry the speech live.
"Prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor delivered the State of the State address in the House chambers with all members of the state Legislature, invited guests, and media in attendance," a news release states. "Due to continued increases in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant, and for the protection of the health and safety of the public, legislators, and legislative staff, the governor will deliver her address remotely" from the Governor's Office.
Lujan Grisham will deliver the speech on the opening day of the 30-day legislative session. The start time depends on the Legislature's opening day procedures but will likely begin around 1 p.m., her office said.
