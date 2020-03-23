Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be announcing a "stay-at-home instruction" at a news conference Monday afternoon in an effort to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus, her office announced.
The news release did not make it immediately clear whether the instructions will be guidelines or an emergency shelter-in-place order, as governors in other states have issued.
The address will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page and on the New Mexico Legislature's website at 3 p.m. Monday.
At least 65 people in the state have tested positive so far for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, according to the Governor's Office.
Last week, Lujan Grisham restricted restaurants and other eateries to takeout and delivery only, while closing bars, malls, movie theaters and other public gathering places. Previously, she closed public K-12 schools to limit the spread of the virus.
The governor also has urged people to stay at home as much as possible since cases were first reported in New Mexico on March 11.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.